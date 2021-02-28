2021 Puerto Rico Open money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2021 Puerto Rico Open purse is set for $3 million, with 75 professional players who complete four rounds at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, earning an official-money paycheck this week.
The winner's share of the Puerto Rico Open prize pool is at $540,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $327,000.
The Puerto Rico Open field is headed by Rafael Campos, Grayson Murray, Branden Grace and more.
This tournament started with 132 players, and a 36-hole cut was made this week for those at 1-under 143 or better.
With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.
What else is on the line
Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.
The winner of this event will get 300 FedEx Cup points. Every player who completes this event earns FedEx Cup points, and only PGA Tour members qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.
Additionally, there are 24 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner, as this is a decent field.
While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions, 2021 The Players Championship and the 2021 PGA Championship.
2021 Puerto Rico Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout
- 1. $540,000
- 2. $327,000
- 3. $207,000
- 4. $147,000
- 5. $123,000
- 6. $108,750
- 7. $101,250
- 8. $93,750
- 9. $87,750
- 10. $81,750
- 11. $75,750
- 12. $69,750
- 13. $63,750
- 14. $57,750
- 15. $54,750
- 16. $51,750
- 17. $48,750
- 18. $45,750
- 19. $42,750
- 20. $39,750
- 21. $36,750
- 22. $33,750
- 23. $31,350
- 24. $28,950
- 25. $26,550
- 26. $24,150
- 27. $23,250
- 28. $22,350
- 29. $21,450
- 30. $20,550
- 31. $19,650
- 32. $18,750
- 33. $17,850
- 34. $17,100
- 35. $16,350
- 36. $15,600
- 37. $14,850
- 38. $14,250
- 39. $13,650
- 40. $13,050
- 41. $12,450
- 42. $11,850
- 43. $11,250
- 44. $10,650
- 45. $10,050
- 46. $9,450
- 47. $8,850
- 48. $8,370
- 49. $7,950
- 50. $7,710
- 51. $7,530
- 52. $7,350
- 53. $7,230
- 54. $7,110
- 55. $7,050
- 56. $6,990
- 57. $6,930
- 58. $6,870
- 59. $6,810
- 60. $6,750
- 61. $6,690
- 62. $6,630
- 63. $6,570
- 64. $6,510
- 65. $6,450
- 66. $6,390
- 67. $6,330
- 68. $6,270
- 69. $6,210
- 70. $6,150
- 71. $6,090
- 72. $6,030
- 73. $5,970
- 74. $5,910
- 75. $5,850
