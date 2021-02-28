2021 Puerto Rico Open money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

Page 1 of 2

The 2021 Puerto Rico Open purse is set for $3 million, with 75 professional players who complete four rounds at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Puerto Rico Open prize pool is at $540,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $327,000.

The Puerto Rico Open field is headed by Rafael Campos, Grayson Murray, Branden Grace and more.

This tournament started with 132 players, and a 36-hole cut was made this week for those at 1-under 143 or better.

With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 300 FedEx Cup points. Every player who completes this event earns FedEx Cup points, and only PGA Tour members qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Additionally, there are 24 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner, as this is a decent field.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions, 2021 The Players Championship and the 2021 PGA Championship.

2021 Puerto Rico Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

1. $540,000

2. $327,000

3. $207,000

4. $147,000

5. $123,000

6. $108,750

7. $101,250

8. $93,750

9. $87,750

10. $81,750

11. $75,750

12. $69,750

13. $63,750

14. $57,750

15. $54,750

16. $51,750

17. $48,750

18. $45,750

19. $42,750

20. $39,750

21. $36,750

22. $33,750

23. $31,350

24. $28,950

25. $26,550

26. $24,150

27. $23,250

28. $22,350

29. $21,450

30. $20,550

31. $19,650

32. $18,750

33. $17,850

34. $17,100

35. $16,350

36. $15,600

37. $14,850

38. $14,250

39. $13,650

40. $13,050

41. $12,450

42. $11,850

43. $11,250

44. $10,650

45. $10,050

46. $9,450

47. $8,850

48. $8,370

49. $7,950

50. $7,710

51. $7,530

52. $7,350

53. $7,230

54. $7,110

55. $7,050

56. $6,990

57. $6,930

58. $6,870

59. $6,810

60. $6,750

61. $6,690

62. $6,630

63. $6,570

64. $6,510

65. $6,450

66. $6,390

67. $6,330

68. $6,270

69. $6,210

70. $6,150

71. $6,090

72. $6,030

73. $5,970

74. $5,910

75. $5,850

