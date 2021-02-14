2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final leaderboard is headed by winner Daniel Berger, who secured a two-shot win at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Berger made a 30-foot eagle putt on the 72nd hole of the tournament, securing a final-round 65 to finish on 18-under 270 and beat Maverick McNealy by a pair.
Jordan Spieth, who was the 54-hole leader by two shots, shot 2-under 70 on Sunday and finished T-3 with Patrick Cantlay.
Berger won the $1,404,000 winner's share of the $7,800,000 purse.
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am recap notes
Berger earned 30 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.
Berger also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get his year off to a great start and give him a good chance of getting to the Tour Championship.
A total of 67 players finished the tournament in the 18th event of the 2021-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole was made at 1-under 143 or better.
The PGA Tour remains California next week for the Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, Calif.
2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Daniel Berger
|-18
|67
|66
|72
|65
|270
|$1,404,000
|2
|Maverick McNealy
|-16
|68
|69
|69
|66
|272
|$850,200
|T3
|Patrick Cantlay
|-15
|62
|73
|70
|68
|273
|$460,200
|T3
|Jordan Spieth
|-15
|65
|67
|71
|70
|273
|$460,200
|T5
|Paul Casey
|-14
|68
|67
|71
|68
|274
|$301,275
|T5
|Nate Lashley
|-14
|65
|72
|68
|69
|274
|$301,275
|T7
|Charley Hoffman
|-13
|69
|72
|68
|66
|275
|$228,930
|T7
|Cameron Tringale
|-13
|67
|72
|69
|67
|275
|$228,930
|T7
|Max Homa
|-13
|69
|70
|68
|68
|275
|$228,930
|T7
|Jason Day
|-13
|69
|69
|68
|69
|275
|$228,930
|T7
|Russell Knox
|-13
|66
|70
|69
|70
|275
|$228,930
|12
|Tom Hoge
|-12
|67
|70
|68
|71
|276
|$181,350
|13
|Kevin Streelman
|-11
|69
|72
|67
|69
|277
|$165,750
|T14
|Cameron Davis
|-10
|74
|67
|69
|68
|278
|$146,250
|T14
|Tom Lewis
|-10
|66
|69
|74
|69
|278
|$146,250
|T16
|Chez Reavie
|-9
|74
|67
|71
|67
|279
|$118,950
|T16
|Chris Kirk
|-9
|69
|73
|70
|67
|279
|$118,950
|T16
|Troy Merritt
|-9
|71
|69
|71
|68
|279
|$118,950
|T16
|Matthew NeSmith
|-9
|74
|67
|70
|68
|279
|$118,950
|T16
|Brian Stuard
|-9
|66
|71
|69
|73
|279
|$118,950
|T21
|Doug Ghim
|-8
|69
|72
|71
|68
|280
|$85,020
|T21
|Vaughn Taylor
|-8
|67
|73
|71
|69
|280
|$85,020
|T21
|Jim Furyk
|-8
|71
|69
|71
|69
|280
|$85,020
|T21
|Cameron Percy
|-8
|67
|70
|73
|70
|280
|$85,020
|T21
|Will Gordon
|-8
|66
|73
|68
|73
|280
|$85,020
|T26
|Ryan Moore
|-7
|68
|73
|70
|70
|281
|$59,280
|T26
|Pat Perez
|-7
|69
|72
|72
|68
|281
|$59,280
|T26
|Jason Dufner
|-7
|68
|71
|70
|72
|281
|$59,280
|T26
|Henrik Norlander
|-7
|64
|70
|74
|73
|281
|$59,280
|T30
|Scott Brown
|-6
|69
|70
|74
|69
|282
|$49,920
|T30
|Tim Wilkinson
|-6
|67
|74
|69
|72
|282
|$49,920
|T30
|Scott Stallings
|-6
|69
|71
|70
|72
|282
|$49,920
|T30
|Akshay Bhatia
|-6
|64
|73
|72
|73
|282
|$49,920
|T34
|Brendan Steele
|-5
|69
|72
|71
|71
|283
|$40,638
|T34
|Brian Gay
|-5
|70
|72
|69
|72
|283
|$40,638
|T34
|Matt Jones
|-5
|67
|72
|73
|71
|283
|$40,638
|T34
|Michael Thompson
|-5
|67
|74
|71
|71
|283
|$40,638
|T34
|Branden Grace
|-5
|71
|69
|73
|70
|283
|$40,638
|T39
|Hank Lebioda
|-4
|70
|70
|72
|72
|284
|$30,030
|T39
|Nick Taylor
|-4
|69
|71
|72
|72
|284
|$30,030
|T39
|John Senden
|-4
|70
|69
|72
|73
|284
|$30,030
|T39
|Sam Burns
|-4
|72
|70
|69
|73
|284
|$30,030
|T39
|Brian Harman
|-4
|67
|74
|70
|73
|284
|$30,030
|T39
|Kyle Stanley
|-4
|70
|70
|73
|71
|284
|$30,030
|T39
|Rob Oppenheim
|-4
|72
|70
|72
|70
|284
|$30,030
|T39
|Patton Kizzire
|-4
|69
|70
|76
|69
|284
|$30,030
|T47
|Beau Hossler
|-3
|72
|70
|68
|75
|285
|$21,814
|T47
|Bronson Burgoon
|-3
|68
|72
|75
|70
|285
|$21,814
|T47
|Ryan Armour
|-3
|70
|73
|74
|68
|285
|$21,814
|T50
|Vincent Whaley
|-2
|68
|71
|73
|74
|286
|$19,204
|T50
|Scott Piercy
|-2
|69
|74
|69
|74
|286
|$19,204
|T50
|Josh Teater
|-2
|69
|74
|70
|73
|286
|$19,204
|T50
|Ben Taylor
|-2
|68
|72
|75
|71
|286
|$19,204
|T50
|Jhonattan Vegas
|-2
|72
|71
|74
|69
|286
|$19,204
|T55
|Mark Hubbard
|-1
|66
|74
|73
|74
|287
|$18,096
|T55
|DenmarkSebastian Cappelen
|-1
|75
|65
|73
|74
|287
|$18,096
|T55
|Andrew Putnam
|-1
|72
|70
|76
|69
|287
|$18,096
|T55
|Will Zalatoris
|-1
|69
|74
|75
|69
|287
|$18,096
|59
|Francesco Molinari
|E
|69
|70
|76
|73
|288
|$17,706
|T60
|Peter Uihlein
|1
|69
|72
|73
|75
|289
|$17,394
|T60
|Joel Dahmen
|1
|71
|71
|75
|72
|289
|$17,394
|T60
|Zack Sucher
|1
|72
|71
|76
|70
|289
|$17,394
|T63
|Sung Kang
|2
|73
|68
|76
|73
|290
|$17,004
|T63
|Joseph Bramlett
|2
|73
|70
|76
|71
|290
|$17,004
|65
|C.T. Pan
|3
|70
|72
|74
|75
|291
|$16,770
|66
|Scott Harrington
|4
|72
|71
|76
|73
|292
|$16,614
|67
|Wes Roach
|5
|71
|71
|74
|77
|293
|$16,458