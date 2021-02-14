2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final leaderboard is headed by winner Daniel Berger, who secured a two-shot win at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

Berger made a 30-foot eagle putt on the 72nd hole of the tournament, securing a final-round 65 to finish on 18-under 270 and beat Maverick McNealy by a pair.

Jordan Spieth, who was the 54-hole leader by two shots, shot 2-under 70 on Sunday and finished T-3 with Patrick Cantlay.

Berger won the $1,404,000 winner's share of the $7,800,000 purse.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am recap notes

Berger earned 30 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Berger also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get his year off to a great start and give him a good chance of getting to the Tour Championship.

A total of 67 players finished the tournament in the 18th event of the 2021-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole was made at 1-under 143 or better.

The PGA Tour remains California next week for the Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details