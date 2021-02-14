2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
02/14/2021
The 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final leaderboard is headed by winner Daniel Berger, who secured a two-shot win at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

Berger made a 30-foot eagle putt on the 72nd hole of the tournament, securing a final-round 65 to finish on 18-under 270 and beat Maverick McNealy by a pair.

Jordan Spieth, who was the 54-hole leader by two shots, shot 2-under 70 on Sunday and finished T-3 with Patrick Cantlay.

Berger won the $1,404,000 winner's share of the $7,800,000 purse.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am recap notes

Berger earned 30 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Berger also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get his year off to a great start and give him a good chance of getting to the Tour Championship.

A total of 67 players finished the tournament in the 18th event of the 2021-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole was made at 1-under 143 or better.

The PGA Tour remains California next week for the Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Daniel Berger -18 67 66 72 65 270 $1,404,000
2 Maverick McNealy -16 68 69 69 66 272 $850,200
T3 Patrick Cantlay -15 62 73 70 68 273 $460,200
T3 Jordan Spieth -15 65 67 71 70 273 $460,200
T5 Paul Casey -14 68 67 71 68 274 $301,275
T5 Nate Lashley -14 65 72 68 69 274 $301,275
T7 Charley Hoffman -13 69 72 68 66 275 $228,930
T7 Cameron Tringale -13 67 72 69 67 275 $228,930
T7 Max Homa -13 69 70 68 68 275 $228,930
T7 Jason Day -13 69 69 68 69 275 $228,930
T7 Russell Knox -13 66 70 69 70 275 $228,930
12 Tom Hoge -12 67 70 68 71 276 $181,350
13 Kevin Streelman -11 69 72 67 69 277 $165,750
T14 Cameron Davis -10 74 67 69 68 278 $146,250
T14 Tom Lewis -10 66 69 74 69 278 $146,250
T16 Chez Reavie -9 74 67 71 67 279 $118,950
T16 Chris Kirk -9 69 73 70 67 279 $118,950
T16 Troy Merritt -9 71 69 71 68 279 $118,950
T16 Matthew NeSmith -9 74 67 70 68 279 $118,950
T16 Brian Stuard -9 66 71 69 73 279 $118,950
T21 Doug Ghim -8 69 72 71 68 280 $85,020
T21 Vaughn Taylor -8 67 73 71 69 280 $85,020
T21 Jim Furyk -8 71 69 71 69 280 $85,020
T21 Cameron Percy -8 67 70 73 70 280 $85,020
T21 Will Gordon -8 66 73 68 73 280 $85,020
T26 Ryan Moore -7 68 73 70 70 281 $59,280
T26 Pat Perez -7 69 72 72 68 281 $59,280
T26 Jason Dufner -7 68 71 70 72 281 $59,280
T26 Henrik Norlander -7 64 70 74 73 281 $59,280
T30 Scott Brown -6 69 70 74 69 282 $49,920
T30 Tim Wilkinson -6 67 74 69 72 282 $49,920
T30 Scott Stallings -6 69 71 70 72 282 $49,920
T30 Akshay Bhatia -6 64 73 72 73 282 $49,920
T34 Brendan Steele -5 69 72 71 71 283 $40,638
T34 Brian Gay -5 70 72 69 72 283 $40,638
T34 Matt Jones -5 67 72 73 71 283 $40,638
T34 Michael Thompson -5 67 74 71 71 283 $40,638
T34 Branden Grace -5 71 69 73 70 283 $40,638
T39 Hank Lebioda -4 70 70 72 72 284 $30,030
T39 Nick Taylor -4 69 71 72 72 284 $30,030
T39 John Senden -4 70 69 72 73 284 $30,030
T39 Sam Burns -4 72 70 69 73 284 $30,030
T39 Brian Harman -4 67 74 70 73 284 $30,030
T39 Kyle Stanley -4 70 70 73 71 284 $30,030
T39 Rob Oppenheim -4 72 70 72 70 284 $30,030
T39 Patton Kizzire -4 69 70 76 69 284 $30,030
T47 Beau Hossler -3 72 70 68 75 285 $21,814
T47 Bronson Burgoon -3 68 72 75 70 285 $21,814
T47 Ryan Armour -3 70 73 74 68 285 $21,814
T50 Vincent Whaley -2 68 71 73 74 286 $19,204
T50 Scott Piercy -2 69 74 69 74 286 $19,204
T50 Josh Teater -2 69 74 70 73 286 $19,204
T50 Ben Taylor -2 68 72 75 71 286 $19,204
T50 Jhonattan Vegas -2 72 71 74 69 286 $19,204
T55 Mark Hubbard -1 66 74 73 74 287 $18,096
T55 DenmarkSebastian Cappelen -1 75 65 73 74 287 $18,096
T55 Andrew Putnam -1 72 70 76 69 287 $18,096
T55 Will Zalatoris -1 69 74 75 69 287 $18,096
59 Francesco Molinari E 69 70 76 73 288 $17,706
T60 Peter Uihlein 1 69 72 73 75 289 $17,394
T60 Joel Dahmen 1 71 71 75 72 289 $17,394
T60 Zack Sucher 1 72 71 76 70 289 $17,394
T63 Sung Kang 2 73 68 76 73 290 $17,004
T63 Joseph Bramlett 2 73 70 76 71 290 $17,004
65 C.T. Pan 3 70 72 74 75 291 $16,770
66 Scott Harrington 4 72 71 76 73 292 $16,614
67 Wes Roach 5 71 71 74 77 293 $16,458

