Yes, Bubba Watson is using iron covers now

Iron covers are generally considered taboo among golfers. For whatever reason, the illuminati in our game believe iron covers to be anathema to golf.

Two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson, though, doesn't see it that way. In fact, Bubba Watson has started using iron covers while playing on the PGA Tour, and it was quite a shock to a number of people.

Golf fans who may just be checking in with the PGA Tour in 2021 were treated to a rude awakening of sorts at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Watson got some TV time when he had some fun hitting driver at the par-3 16th at TPC Scottsdale during a practice round. Then people saw his bag, saw the iron covers and reacted, mostly, aghast with terror.

Personally, I've been calling for the return of iron covers, and I applaud Watson for being a trendsetter. A tastemaker.

However, Watson has been rocking the iron covers since the start of the 2021 campaign, and he made it clear he was going to be playing with the Ping Golf iron headcovers he got from the Japanese division.

Of course, the iron covers could be gone next week. Golfers are superstitious people, and anything could trigger any kind of change. However, Watson has been willing to think outside the norms of golf when it comes to his equipment and what protects it. He played with colored golf balls for a while, and now he's venturing into iron covers.

Excited to see how this turns out for him.