2021 Saudi International final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Saudi International final leaderboard is headed by winner Dustin Johnson, who won this tournament for the second time in three years at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia.

Johnson posted 15-under 265 after closing with 2-under 68. American Tony Finau was tied for the lead with Johnson with two to play, but he then dropped shots on each of the final two holes to lose out on a playoff.

Justin Rose finished tied for second place with Finau on 13-under total.

Calum Hill and Victor Perez shared fourth place on 12-under total.

Johnson won the €475,425 winner's share of the $3,500,000 purse.

Saudi International recap notes

Johnson earned 54 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was of modest strength, evenly split against the Phoenix Open.

There was a cut this week, with 76 qualifying players finishing the event after making the cut on even-par 140.

Johnson would have earned 710 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win were he a European Tour member.

The European Tour season continues in three weeks with the WGC at The Concession in Florida.

