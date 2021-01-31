2021 Saudi International field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Saudi International field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this eventm, played at host Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia.
The Saudi International field is headlined by the likes of Dustin Johnson, Tyrrell Hatton, Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau and more.
This is set to be a 138-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the third tournament of the 2021 European Tour season.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, kicking off the European Tour schedule in the third part of the Desert Swing.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, though a slot is held open for an invitee.
The field will be playing for a $3.5 million purse, with 18 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 Saudi International field
- Thomas Aiken
- Shergo Al Kurdi
- Saud Al Sharif
- Othman Almulla
- Abraham Ancer
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Adri Arnaus
- Nino Bertasio
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Gaganjeet Bhullar
- Alexander Björk
- Thomas Bjørn
- Kristoffer Broberg
- Steven Brown
- Dean Burmester
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jorge Campillo
- Laurie Canter
- Paul Casey
- John Catlin
- Ashley Chesters
- George Coetzee
- Sean Crocker
- Bryson Dechambeau
- Thomas Detry
- Jamie Donaldson
- David Drysdale
- Victor Dubuisson
- Paul Dunne
- Ernie Els
- Nacho Elvira
- Tony Finau
- Oliver Fisher
- Ross Fisher
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Grant Forrest
- Ryan Fox
- Lorenzo Gagli
- Stephen Gallacher
- Sergio Garcia
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Harry Hall
- Joachim B. Hansen
- Justin Harding
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Benjamin Hebert
- Scott Hend
- Lucas Herbert
- Garrick Higgo
- Rasmus Højgaard
- David Horsey
- Viktor Hovland
- David Howell
- Raphaël Jacquelin
- Scott Jamieson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Miguel Ángel Jiménez
- Dustin Johnson
- Andrew Johnston
- Takumi Kanaya
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Martin Kaymer
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Marcus Kinhult
- Kurt Kitayama
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Jason Kokrak
- Mikko Korhonen
- Romain Langasque
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Min Woo Lee
- Alexander Levy
- Haotong Li
- David Lipsky
- Zander Lombard
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Shane Lowry
- Joost Luiten
- Robert Macintyre
- Graeme Mcdowell
- Richard Mcevoy
- Ross Mcgowan
- Phil Mickelson
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- James Morrison
- Kevin Na
- Wilco Nienaber
- Wade Ormsby
- Adrian Otaegui
- Chris Paisley
- Renato Paratore
- Andrea Pavan
- Matthieu Pavon
- Victor Perez
- Thomas Pieters
- Haydn Porteous
- Ian Poulter
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Alvaro Quiros
- Aaron Rai
- Richie Ramsay
- Patrick Reed
- Justin Rose
- Eduard Rousaud
- Antoine Rozner
- Faisal Salhab
- Kalle Samooja
- Matthias Schwab
- Jason Scrivener
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Cormac Sharvin
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Matthew Southgate
- Henrik Stenson
- Richard Sterne
- Brandon Stone
- Andy Sullivan
- Julian Suri
- Sami Välimäki
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Matt Wallace
- Justin Walters
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Lee Westwood
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Danny Willett
- Oliver Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Chris Wood
- Ashun Wu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
Top 50 players in 2021 Saudi International field
- 1. Dustin Johnson
- 5. Tyrrell Hatton
- 8. Bryson DeChambeau
- 11. Patrick Reed
- 14. Viktor Hovland
- 19. Tommy Fleetwood
- 20. Tony Finau
- 22. Kevin Na
- 27. Paul Casey
- 29. Jason Kokrak
- 34. Victor Perez
- 35. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 36. Shane Lowry
- 37. Lee Westwood
- 38. Justin Rose
- 42. Bernd Wiesberger
- 45. Sergio Garcia
- 49. Matt Wallace