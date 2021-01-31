2021 Saudi International field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Saudi International field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this eventm, played at host Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi International field is headlined by the likes of Dustin Johnson, Tyrrell Hatton, Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau and more.

This is set to be a 138-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the third tournament of the 2021 European Tour season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, kicking off the European Tour schedule in the third part of the Desert Swing.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, though a slot is held open for an invitee.

The field will be playing for a $3.5 million purse, with 18 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 Saudi International field

Thomas Aiken

Shergo Al Kurdi

Saud Al Sharif

Othman Almulla

Abraham Ancer

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Adri Arnaus

Nino Bertasio

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Gaganjeet Bhullar

Alexander Björk

Thomas Bjørn

Kristoffer Broberg

Steven Brown

Dean Burmester

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

Laurie Canter

Paul Casey

John Catlin

Ashley Chesters

George Coetzee

Sean Crocker

Bryson Dechambeau

Thomas Detry

Jamie Donaldson

David Drysdale

Victor Dubuisson

Paul Dunne

Ernie Els

Nacho Elvira

Tony Finau

Oliver Fisher

Ross Fisher

Tommy Fleetwood

Grant Forrest

Ryan Fox

Lorenzo Gagli

Stephen Gallacher

Sergio Garcia

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Harry Hall

Joachim B. Hansen

Justin Harding

Tyrrell Hatton

Benjamin Hebert

Scott Hend

Lucas Herbert

Garrick Higgo

Rasmus Højgaard

David Horsey

Viktor Hovland

David Howell

Raphaël Jacquelin

Scott Jamieson

Jazz Janewattananond

Miguel Ángel Jiménez

Dustin Johnson

Andrew Johnston

Takumi Kanaya

Masahiro Kawamura

Martin Kaymer

Maximilian Kieffer

Marcus Kinhult

Kurt Kitayama

Søren Kjeldsen

Jason Kokrak

Mikko Korhonen

Romain Langasque

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Min Woo Lee

Alexander Levy

Haotong Li

David Lipsky

Zander Lombard

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Shane Lowry

Joost Luiten

Robert Macintyre

Graeme Mcdowell

Richard Mcevoy

Ross Mcgowan

Phil Mickelson

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

James Morrison

Kevin Na

Wilco Nienaber

Wade Ormsby

Adrian Otaegui

Chris Paisley

Renato Paratore

Andrea Pavan

Matthieu Pavon

Victor Perez

Thomas Pieters

Haydn Porteous

Ian Poulter

Tapio Pulkkanen

Alvaro Quiros

Aaron Rai

Richie Ramsay

Patrick Reed

Justin Rose

Eduard Rousaud

Antoine Rozner

Faisal Salhab

Kalle Samooja

Matthias Schwab

Jason Scrivener

Shubhankar Sharma

Cormac Sharvin

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Soderberg

Matthew Southgate

Henrik Stenson

Richard Sterne

Brandon Stone

Andy Sullivan

Julian Suri

Sami Välimäki

Jhonattan Vegas

Matt Wallace

Justin Walters

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Lee Westwood

Bernd Wiesberger

Danny Willett

Oliver Wilson

Jeff Winther

Chris Wood

Ashun Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2021 Saudi International field