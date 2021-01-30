It sure seems like Patrick Reed or his team have a burner account called @usegolfFACTS

Patrick Reed is on Twitter, and he ostensibly tweets from that account on the reg. It's the run-of-the-mill stuff you'd expect from a pro golfer, projecting happy images and thanking sponsors and fans for their support.

However, it's long been hypothesized that Reed's wife, Justine, or a member of Reed's team was running a burner account whose sole purpose was to defend Reed against Twitter criticism. That account is @useGolfFACTS.

On Saturday, both accounts tweeted the same thing at the same time, giving away that whoever runs Reed's account is also running the @useGolfFACTS account.

Several eagle-eyed Twitter followers noticed the accounts tweeted the exact same thing in response to online criticism of how Reed handled a ruling and relief around a purported embedded ball in the third round of the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open.

So... this just happened pic.twitter.com/W3OEMenUpv — Jacob Hallex (@jacob_hallex) January 31, 2021

It's kind of hard to come back from this one, particularly for a burner account. Of course, there's the bit of intrigue as to who was sending the duplicative tweet from Reed's account and the burner. It could be any number of people associated with Reed, including Reed himself. But the game is given away that Team Reed has a burner.

That's the problem with burner accounts, or being able to tweet from multiple accounts on a single phone/device/browser: Sometimes you mistakenly tweet from the wrong account. Of course, there's the explanation that Reed's account has been hacked.

Frankly, the Reeds speaking their mind in the open is way more interesting than bottling it up and not saying anything. Better to have them on the service than not.