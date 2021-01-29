Asics announces new Gel Course Ace golf shoes for men and women

Asics is expanding its lineup of golf shoes in North America through its partnership with Srixon.

The new Gel-Course Ace golf shoes, available now for men and women, is a spikeless model that looks more like an Asics running shoe you'd expect to see off the golf course. The upper is made is a mesh material that is flexible on the course, but it's got a waterproof covering and lining to keep you dry throughout the round.

On the inside, a molded heel helps keep your foot locked in through the swing. Comfort padding on the ankle helps with the stress points of the swing and helps with a secure fit. Toe and lateral rubber wraps help offer stability, too.

The shoes feature FlyteFoam technology and Rearfoot Gel technology combine for lightweight shock absorption and returning energy back to a golfer. The Gel Course Aces have a traction pattern designed for stability and shock absorption throughout a round.

The Asics Gel Course Ace shoes are available now for $150 per paid in three colorways (White/Pure Silver, White/White, Graphite Grey/Graphite Grey) for men and two (White/Pure Silver, Glacier Grey/Pink Cameo) for women.