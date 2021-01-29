Asics announces new Gel Course Ace golf shoes for men and women
01/29/2021 at 12:36 pm
Asics is expanding its lineup of golf shoes in North America through its partnership with Srixon.

The new Gel-Course Ace golf shoes, available now for men and women, is a spikeless model that looks more like an Asics running shoe you'd expect to see off the golf course. The upper is made is a mesh material that is flexible on the course, but it's got a waterproof covering and lining to keep you dry throughout the round.

On the inside, a molded heel helps keep your foot locked in through the swing. Comfort padding on the ankle helps with the stress points of the swing and helps with a secure fit. Toe and lateral rubber wraps help offer stability, too.

The shoes feature FlyteFoam technology and Rearfoot Gel technology combine for lightweight shock absorption and returning energy back to a golfer. The Gel Course Aces have a traction pattern designed for stability and shock absorption throughout a round.

The Asics Gel Course Ace shoes are available now for $150 per paid in three colorways (White/Pure Silver, White/White, Graphite Grey/Graphite Grey) for men and two (White/Pure Silver, Glacier Grey/Pink Cameo) for women.

