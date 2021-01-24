2021 The American Express final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 The American Express final leaderboard is headed by winner Si Woo Kim, who secured a one-shot win at PGA West's Stadium Course in La Quinta, Calif.

Kim shot a final round of 8-under 64, including the difference-making birdie on the 17th hole, to clip Patrick Cantlay by a shot. Kim finished on 23-under 265.

Cantlay shot a Stadium Course record of 11-under 61, finishing alone in second place. Cameron Davis was third alone on 20-under total, while Tony Finau finished in solo fourth.

Kim won the $1,206,000 winner's share of the $6,700,000 purse.

The American Express recap notes

Kim earned 50 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Kim also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get his year off to a great start and give him a good chance of getting to the Tour Championship.

A total of 71 players finished the tournament in the 15th event of the 2021-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole was made at 4-under 140 or better.

The PGA Tour remains in California next week for the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Courses in La Jolla, Calif.

2021 The American Express final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

