2021 The American Express final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

Featured PGA Tour

01/24/2021 at 7:37 pm
The 2021 The American Express final leaderboard is headed by winner Si Woo Kim, who secured a one-shot win at PGA West's Stadium Course in La Quinta, Calif.

Kim shot a final round of 8-under 64, including the difference-making birdie on the 17th hole, to clip Patrick Cantlay by a shot. Kim finished on 23-under 265.

Cantlay shot a Stadium Course record of 11-under 61, finishing alone in second place. Cameron Davis was third alone on 20-under total, while Tony Finau finished in solo fourth.

Kim won the $1,206,000 winner's share of the $6,700,000 purse.

The American Express recap notes

Kim earned 50 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Kim also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get his year off to a great start and give him a good chance of getting to the Tour Championship.

A total of 71 players finished the tournament in the 15th event of the 2021-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole was made at 4-under 140 or better.

The PGA Tour remains in California next week for the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Courses in La Jolla, Calif.

2021 The American Express final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Si Woo Kim -23 66 68 67 64 265 $1,206,000
2 Patrick Cantlay -22 69 71 65 61 266 $730,300
3 Cameron Davis -20 68 70 66 64 268 $462,300
4 Tony Finau -19 68 66 67 68 269 $328,300
T5 Abraham Ancer -15 69 65 73 66 273 $247,900
T5 Michael Thompson -15 67 72 68 66 273 $247,900
T5 Doug Ghim -15 67 68 69 69 273 $247,900
T8 Byeong-Hun An -14 65 73 67 69 274 $189,275
T8 Paul Casey -14 72 65 68 69 274 $189,275
T8 Francesco Molinari -14 69 66 69 70 274 $189,275
T8 Brian Harman -14 68 68 67 71 274 $189,275
T12 Henrik Norlander -13 71 68 70 66 275 $137,350
T12 Sungjae Im -13 68 65 73 69 275 $137,350
T12 Chase Seiffert -13 72 67 65 71 275 $137,350
T12 Rory Sabbatini -13 68 69 67 71 275 $137,350
T16 Bo Hoag -12 71 69 68 68 276 $102,175
T16 Chris Kirk -12 68 70 70 68 276 $102,175
T16 Ryan Armour -12 70 67 73 66 276 $102,175
T16 Gary Woodland -12 70 68 68 70 276 $102,175
T16 Russell Knox -12 69 70 64 73 276 $102,175
T21 Kramer Hickok -11 70 69 69 69 277 $58,625
T21 Brendan Steele -11 68 68 72 69 277 $58,625
T21 Rickie Fowler -11 73 66 70 68 277 $58,625
T21 Brandon Hagy -11 64 70 72 71 277 $58,625
T21 John Huh -11 68 68 70 71 277 $58,625
T21 Andrew Putnam -11 67 69 70 71 277 $58,625
T21 Luke List -11 69 68 68 72 277 $58,625
T21 Talor Gooch -11 74 66 65 72 277 $58,625
T21 Matt Jones -11 70 68 67 72 277 $58,625
T21 Richy Werenski -11 69 68 65 75 277 $58,625
T21 Max Homa -11 66 70 65 76 277 $58,625
T32 Kyle Stanley -10 70 68 70 70 278 $38,257
T32 James Hahn -10 68 69 70 71 278 $38,257
T32 Kyoung-Hoon Lee -10 68 71 71 68 278 $38,257
T32 Austin Cook -10 68 70 74 66 278 $38,257
T32 Adam Hadwin -10 72 66 74 66 278 $38,257
T37 Bronson Burgoon -9 71 68 70 70 279 $31,825
T37 Adam Schenk -9 68 68 71 72 279 $31,825
T37 Emiliano Grillo -9 69 66 68 76 279 $31,825
T40 Josh Teater -8 68 69 71 72 280 $25,125
T40 Alexander Noren -8 67 71 70 72 280 $25,125
T40 Jamie Lovemark -8 68 71 70 71 280 $25,125
T40 Rhein Gibson -8 70 70 69 71 280 $25,125
T40 Matthew Wolff -8 72 67 71 70 280 $25,125
T40 Roger Sloan -8 69 67 69 75 280 $25,125
T40 Tyler McCumber -8 69 70 73 68 280 $25,125
T47 Nick Taylor -7 68 66 74 73 281 $17,777
T47 Rob Oppenheim -7 69 71 67 74 281 $17,777
T47 Sam Ryder -7 67 70 72 72 281 $17,777
T47 Martin Laird -7 66 74 69 72 281 $17,777
T47 Brian Stuard -7 74 65 72 70 281 $17,777
T47 Harry Hall -7 70 70 72 69 281 $17,777
53 Patton Kizzire -6 69 70 70 73 282 $16,147
T54 Charl Schwartzel -5 67 72 72 72 283 $15,812
T54 Wyndham Clark -5 70 70 73 70 283 $15,812
T56 Ben Martin -4 67 71 69 77 284 $15,410
T56 Tyler Duncan -4 67 72 73 72 284 $15,410
T56 Cameron Tringale -4 68 72 72 72 284 $15,410
T56 Erik van Rooyen -4 70 69 76 69 284 $15,410
T60 Jimmy Walker -3 69 70 70 76 285 $15,008
T60 Vaughn Taylor -3 73 67 74 71 285 $15,008
T62 Hank Lebioda -2 69 71 70 76 286 $14,740
T62 Zach Johnson -2 72 68 71 75 286 $14,740
T64 David Hearn -1 68 71 75 73 287 $14,338
T64 Andrew Landry -1 70 69 74 74 287 $14,338
T64 Will Gordon -1 72 68 75 72 287 $14,338
T64 Sebastian Cappelen -1 70 70 78 69 287 $14,338
68 Nelson Lauta Ledesma E 70 70 79 69 288 $14,003
69 Adam Long 1 68 70 76 75 289 $13,869
70 Doc Redman 2 70 70 76 74 290 $13,735
71 Maverick McNealy 3 67 73 79 72 291 $13,601

