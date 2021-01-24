2021 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions final leaderboard is headed by winner Jessica Korda, who earned her sixth-career LPGA win with a title at Tranquilo Golf Club in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Korda made a 30-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole against Danielle Kang to secure the win. Korda had a similar birdie putt on the par-3 18th hole to end regulation and made a similar one to take the trophy.

Kang and Korda finished regulation at 24-under 260. Nelly Korda finished in solo third, two shots out of the playoff.

Korda won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,200,000 purse.

Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions recap notes

Korda picks up the win in the first LPGA Tour event of the season, kicking off as has become a tradition on the LPGA schedule.

This week there was no cut for the 72-player field, with every player in the field completing the tournament.

The LPGA Tour season resumes again in a month, with the Gainbridge LPGA starting Feb. 25.

2021 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details