2021 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions final leaderboard is headed by winner Jessica Korda, who earned her sixth-career LPGA win with a title at Tranquilo Golf Club in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Korda made a 30-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole against Danielle Kang to secure the win. Korda had a similar birdie putt on the par-3 18th hole to end regulation and made a similar one to take the trophy.
Kang and Korda finished regulation at 24-under 260. Nelly Korda finished in solo third, two shots out of the playoff.
Korda won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,200,000 purse.
Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions recap notes
Korda picks up the win in the first LPGA Tour event of the season, kicking off as has become a tradition on the LPGA schedule.
This week there was no cut for the 72-player field, with every player in the field completing the tournament.
The LPGA Tour season resumes again in a month, with the Gainbridge LPGA starting Feb. 25.
2021 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Jessica Korda
|-24
|65
|69
|60
|66
|260
|$180,000
|P2
|Danielle Kang
|-24
|64
|65
|63
|68
|260
|$150,326
|3
|Nelly Korda
|-22
|65
|66
|67
|64
|262
|$109,051
|4
|In Gee Chun
|-17
|68
|65
|67
|67
|267
|$84,359
|T5
|Angela Stanford
|-16
|67
|69
|67
|65
|268
|$61,727
|T5
|Cheyenne Knight
|-16
|69
|66
|67
|66
|268
|$61,727
|T7
|Lexi Thompson
|-14
|67
|69
|69
|65
|270
|$43,621
|T7
|Brittany Lincicome
|-14
|66
|74
|64
|66
|270
|$43,621
|9
|Brooke M. Henderson
|-13
|67
|69
|65
|70
|271
|$36,625
|10
|Sophia Popov
|-12
|68
|69
|67
|68
|272
|$33,333
|T11
|Georgia Hall
|-11
|70
|70
|67
|66
|273
|$28,887
|T11
|Celine Boutier
|-11
|69
|70
|65
|69
|273
|$28,887
|T11
|Gaby Lopez
|-11
|65
|68
|71
|69
|273
|$28,887
|14
|Bronte Law
|-8
|73
|70
|70
|63
|276
|$25,349
|T15
|Ally Ewing
|-7
|70
|72
|68
|67
|277
|$23,209
|T15
|Mel Reid
|-7
|70
|70
|67
|70
|277
|$23,209
|T17
|Cydney Clanton
|-6
|75
|69
|68
|66
|278
|$20,466
|T17
|Austin Ernst
|-6
|69
|70
|71
|68
|278
|$20,466
|T17
|Jasmine Suwannapura
|-6
|72
|68
|69
|69
|278
|$20,466
|20
|Stacy Lewis
|-5
|66
|71
|74
|68
|279
|$18,929
|21
|Pernilla Lindberg
|-4
|70
|72
|66
|72
|280
|$18,272
|T22
|Mi Jung Hur
|-3
|71
|71
|71
|68
|281
|$16,954
|T22
|Hee Young Park
|-3
|71
|69
|72
|69
|281
|$16,954
|T22
|Madelene Sagstrom
|-3
|73
|69
|69
|70
|281
|$16,954
|25
|Annie Park
|-1
|69
|71
|73
|70
|283
|$15,720