2021 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
LPGA Tour

2021 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

01/24/2021 at 5:41 pm
Golf News Net


The 2021 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions final leaderboard is headed by winner Jessica Korda, who earned her sixth-career LPGA win with a title at Tranquilo Golf Club in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Korda made a 30-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole against Danielle Kang to secure the win. Korda had a similar birdie putt on the par-3 18th hole to end regulation and made a similar one to take the trophy.

Kang and Korda finished regulation at 24-under 260. Nelly Korda finished in solo third, two shots out of the playoff.

Korda won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,200,000 purse.

Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions recap notes

Korda picks up the win in the first LPGA Tour event of the season, kicking off as has become a tradition on the LPGA schedule.

This week there was no cut for the 72-player field, with every player in the field completing the tournament.

The LPGA Tour season resumes again in a month, with the Gainbridge LPGA starting Feb. 25.

2021 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Jessica Korda -24 65 69 60 66 260 $180,000
P2 Danielle Kang -24 64 65 63 68 260 $150,326
3 Nelly Korda -22 65 66 67 64 262 $109,051
4 In Gee Chun -17 68 65 67 67 267 $84,359
T5 Angela Stanford -16 67 69 67 65 268 $61,727
T5 Cheyenne Knight -16 69 66 67 66 268 $61,727
T7 Lexi Thompson -14 67 69 69 65 270 $43,621
T7 Brittany Lincicome -14 66 74 64 66 270 $43,621
9 Brooke M. Henderson -13 67 69 65 70 271 $36,625
10 Sophia Popov -12 68 69 67 68 272 $33,333
T11 Georgia Hall -11 70 70 67 66 273 $28,887
T11 Celine Boutier -11 69 70 65 69 273 $28,887
T11 Gaby Lopez -11 65 68 71 69 273 $28,887
14 Bronte Law -8 73 70 70 63 276 $25,349
T15 Ally Ewing -7 70 72 68 67 277 $23,209
T15 Mel Reid -7 70 70 67 70 277 $23,209
T17 Cydney Clanton -6 75 69 68 66 278 $20,466
T17 Austin Ernst -6 69 70 71 68 278 $20,466
T17 Jasmine Suwannapura -6 72 68 69 69 278 $20,466
20 Stacy Lewis -5 66 71 74 68 279 $18,929
21 Pernilla Lindberg -4 70 72 66 72 280 $18,272
T22 Mi Jung Hur -3 71 71 71 68 281 $16,954
T22 Hee Young Park -3 71 69 72 69 281 $16,954
T22 Madelene Sagstrom -3 73 69 69 70 281 $16,954
25 Annie Park -1 69 71 73 70 283 $15,720

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

For all of our latest deals, see our GNN Deals site!