2021 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2021 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

01/24/2021 at 9:22 am
The 2021 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Tyrrell Hatton, who earned his fourth-career European Tour Rolex Series title with a four-shot win at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Hatton shot 6-under 66 in the final round to pull away from the field, including Rory McIlroy, who struggled again on Sunday with a chance to win in a big event.

McIlroy shot even-par 72 to finish alone in third place on 13-under total, one shot behind second-place finisher Jason Scrivener.

Hatton won the €1,097,005 winner's share of the $8,000,000 purse.

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship recap notes

Hatton earned 48 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was of modest strength and solid for a European season-opener.

There was no cut this week, with 64 of 65 qualifying players finishing the event.

Hatton earned 1,335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour season continues next week with the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in the United Arab Emirates.

2021 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Tyrrell Hatton -18 65 68 71 66 270 €1,097,005.52
2 Jason Scrivener -14 67 70 71 66 274 €710,175.21
3 Rory McIlroy -13 64 72 67 72 275 €407,158.14
4 Rafa Cabrera Bello -12 67 67 73 69 276 €323,344.90
T5 David Lipsky -11 72 66 68 71 277 €250,491.86
T5 Marc Warren -11 72 66 68 71 277 €250,491.86
T7 Tommy Fleetwood -10 71 67 67 73 278 €157,974.94
T7 Chris Paisley -10 72 68 69 69 278 €157,974.94
T7 Matt Wallace -10 68 70 71 69 278 €157,974.94
T7 Fabrizio Zanotti -10 66 71 72 69 278 €157,974.94
11 George Coetzee -9 70 71 68 70 279 €119,614.27
T12 Adri Arnaus -8 74 67 69 70 280 €105,430.49
T12 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -8 71 71 67 71 280 €105,430.49
T12 Wade Ormsby -8 69 70 70 71 280 €105,430.49
15 Mikko Korhonen -7 69 69 71 72 281 €95,759.74
T16 Kristoffer Broberg -6 69 69 73 71 282 €79,426.90
T16 Nacho Elvira -6 68 68 75 71 282 €79,426.90
T16 Stephen Gallacher -6 69 68 73 72 282 €79,426.90
T16 Benjamin Hebert -6 68 73 74 67 282 €79,426.90
T16 Scott Jamieson -6 71 70 71 70 282 €79,426.90
T16 Romain Langasque -6 67 70 74 71 282 €79,426.90
T16 Robert Macintyre -6 72 69 71 70 282 €79,426.90
T16 Antoine Rozner -6 71 72 71 68 282 €79,426.90
T16 Danny Willett -6 71 72 71 68 282 €79,426.90
T25 Victor Dubuisson -5 73 69 69 72 283 €59,333.21
T25 Lucas Herbert -5 68 68 74 73 283 €59,333.21
T25 Rasmus Højgaard -5 71 72 71 69 283 €59,333.21
T25 Jazz Janewattananond -5 68 69 74 72 283 €59,333.21
T25 Alexander Levy -5 72 70 69 72 283 €59,333.21
T25 Aaron Rai -5 69 72 72 70 283 €59,333.21
T25 Matthias Schwab -5 71 71 72 69 283 €59,333.21
T25 Richard Sterne -5 71 72 69 71 283 €59,333.21
T25 Andy Sullivan -5 72 71 70 70 283 €59,333.21
T25 Bernd Wiesberger -5 70 72 70 71 283 €59,333.21
T35 Nino Bertasio -4 71 67 73 73 284 €44,934.53
T35 Richard Bland -4 72 69 69 74 284 €44,934.53
T35 David Drysdale -4 73 70 68 73 284 €44,934.53
T35 Kurt Kitayama -4 68 74 71 71 284 €44,934.53
T35 Joost Luiten -4 69 70 74 71 284 €44,934.53
T35 Callum Shinkwin -4 70 69 75 70 284 €44,934.53
T41 Lucas Bjerregaard -3 68 74 70 73 285 €37,735.19
T41 Mike Lorenzo-Vera -3 69 72 68 76 285 €37,735.19
T41 Thomas Pieters -3 69 71 70 75 285 €37,735.19
T41 Tapio Pulkkanen -3 73 70 72 70 285 €37,735.19
T41 Matthew Southgate -3 74 65 75 71 285 €37,735.19
T46 Alexander Björk -2 70 72 74 70 286 €30,643.30
T46 Nicolas Colsaerts -2 72 71 71 72 286 €30,643.30
T46 Calum Hill -2 72 71 73 70 286 €30,643.30
T46 James Morrison -2 69 73 72 72 286 €30,643.30
T46 Victor Perez -2 68 73 69 76 286 €30,643.30
T46 Henrik Stenson -2 71 72 74 69 286 €30,643.30
T52 Julien Guerrier -1 74 68 74 71 287 €25,485.56
T52 Jordan Smith -1 72 71 69 75 287 €25,485.56
T54 Marcus Armitage E 73 70 71 74 288 €22,906.69
T54 Grant Forrest E 72 70 70 76 288 €22,906.69
T54 Oliver Wilson E 70 70 75 73 288 €22,906.69
T57 Scott Hend 1 71 72 74 72 289 €20,650.18
T57 Masahiro Kawamura 1 71 70 72 76 289 €20,650.18
T57 Robert Rock 1 72 71 71 75 289 €20,650.18
T57 Justin Rose 1 70 72 73 74 289 €20,650.18
61 Jeff Winther 2 74 69 76 71 290 €19,038.39
T62 Justin Harding 3 73 69 76 73 291 €17,426.60
T62 Padraig Harrington 3 70 73 75 73 291 €17,426.60
T62 Søren Kjeldsen 3 71 72 73 75 291 €17,426.60
T62 Lee Westwood 3 69 73 75 74 291 €17,426.60
66 Sebastian Soderberg 5 69 71 79 74 293 €15,814.80

