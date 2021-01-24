2021 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Tyrrell Hatton, who earned his fourth-career European Tour Rolex Series title with a four-shot win at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Hatton shot 6-under 66 in the final round to pull away from the field, including Rory McIlroy, who struggled again on Sunday with a chance to win in a big event.

McIlroy shot even-par 72 to finish alone in third place on 13-under total, one shot behind second-place finisher Jason Scrivener.

Hatton won the €1,097,005 winner's share of the $8,000,000 purse.

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship recap notes

Hatton earned 48 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was of modest strength and solid for a European season-opener.

There was no cut this week, with 64 of 65 qualifying players finishing the event.

Hatton earned 1,335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour season continues next week with the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in the United Arab Emirates.

2021 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

