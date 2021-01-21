Sun Mountain introduces the Boom Bag, which comes with a built-in speaker

There are two types of golfers in the world: those who like music played when they're on the course and those who can't stand that.

If you like listening to some tuneskis on the golf course, then you have to have a speaker. Well, they're easy to forget. So, Sun Mountain has a solution for you: the Boom Bag.

The Boom Bag is a cart bag with a built-in speaker. You connect your mobile device to the Bluetooth speaker-slash-controller, and then off you go. You can play music or whatever audio you'd like using your phone or other mobile device. There's a phone slot with a clear vinyl window so someone could see the song being played, depending on the app being used. Of course, you can also keep the mobile device in your cart storage, too.

As for the rest of the bag, there are two options for the 10.5-inch diameter top, with a 5-way divider or a 14-way option and full-length dividers. There are 13 pockets on both models, including a ventilated cooler pocket, and there's a separate putter compartment.

The Boom Bag 14-way is available in black/ice/inferno, black/gray, gray/garnet/black, black/camo/atomic and black/white/gray, while the Boom Bag 5-way is available in black/white and cement/ocean/black.

The Sun Mountain Boom Bag is now available for $330.