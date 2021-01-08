Tiger Woods 2021 schedule: When will he play next?

Tiger Woods' 2021 schedule had taken shape after a difficult and awkward 2020. So, what tournaments will Tiger Woods play in 2021?

Tiger Woods' 2021 schedule is also dependent upon his health and stamina, particularly after undergoing a fifth back surgery with a microdiscectomy procedure after competing in the 2020 PNC Championship.

Starting 2021, Tiger Woods committed to starts at the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, and the 2021 Genesis Invitational, formerly the Northern Trust Open, at Riviera Country Club. Woods' tournament-running company, TGR Live, now runs the old Los Angeles Open. However, those tournaments are now off the schedule while he recovers from surgery.

Woods has said his schedule will be built around training and preparing for the four major championships, and now with four majors on the docket this year, that seems to still be the case. It will also be based around when he feels good enough to compete again.

Last year, Woods chose not to play in the The Honda Classic, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which he has won eight times in his career, and The Players. Expect that to change in 2021.

Woods should play at the Memorial Tournament, the four majors and other usual stops, then play in the the FedEx Cup playoffs.

He then could be on the 2021 Ryder Cup team and round out his year with the Hero World Challenge in December.

Woods won the Masters, and he's exempt into the PGA Championship, the U.S. Open and the Open Championship by virtue of his past wins, including an exemption through the 2023 U.S. Open.

Tiger Woods expected 2021 schedule

Based on past scheduling and commitments