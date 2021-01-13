USGA announces rescheduled dates for 2021 US Senior Women’s Open

The USGA has announced it is rescheduling the third US Senior Women’s Open to be played July 29-Aug. 1, 2021, at Brooklawn Country Club in Fairfield, Conn. It was previously scheduled to take place Aug. 19-22, 2021.

The decision was made in large part to accommodate the 2021 AIG Women's Open, which will be played on the same dates in Scotland at Carnoustie Golf Links. Several players are eligible for both events, with players over the age of 50 eligible for the US Senior Women's Open.

“In an effort to both ensure a strong field and prioritize our broadcast opportunities, we have made the decision to adjust the dates of the 3rd U.S. Senior Women’s Open,” said John Bodenhamer, the USGA’s senior managing director, Championships. “After listening to player feedback and consulting with our new broadcast partner, NBCUniversal, it was clear that separating the dates from the week of the AIG Women’s Open was important to the overall success of the championship.”

The US Senior Women’s Open was one of 10 USGA championships canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 US Senior Women’s Open will be the fifth USGA championship hosted by Brooklawn Country Club, which was founded in 1895.

Dame Laura Davies won the inaugural U.S. Senior Women’s Open at Chicago Golf Club in Wheaton, Ill., in 2018. Helen Alfredsson captured the 2019 championship at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C.

The tournament is a 72-hole, walking-only event with a cut to the top 50 and ties after 36 holes.