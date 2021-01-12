What are the 18 hardest holes on the PGA Tour in 2021?

The PGA Tour competes week in and week out on some of the best golf courses in the United States and North America. Some of those courses are pretty easy, and some of those courses are pretty tough.

However, even if some courses give up more circles on the scorecard than others, the easy courses often have a difficult hole or several to keep players honest. At the end of a PGA Tour year, we get a picture of the hardest holes on the PGA Tour -- the ones that pack a lot of punch.

When you put together the 18 hardest holes on the PGA Tour, you get a picture of just how tough the PGA Tour can be.

So, we looked at the scoring average on each hole on the PGA Tour in 2019-20, taking the 18 hardest, non-major holes from the 48-50 courses they play each year and putting together the toughest course of PGA Tour holes possible.

The 18 hardest holes on the PGA Tour for 2021

Houston Open, Golf Club of Houston, No. 18, par 4, 488 yards, 0.501 strokes over par the Memorial Tournament, No. 16, par 3, 201 yards, 0.468 strokes over par Farmers Insurance Open, Torrey Pines (South Course), No. 12, par 4, 505 yards, 0.438 strokes over par Sony Open in Hawaii, Waialae CC, No. 4, par 4, 423 yards, 0.420 strokes over par Arnold Palmer Invitational, Bay Hill Club and Lodge, No. 18, par 4, 458 yards, 0.399 strokes over par AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach GL, No. 12, par 3, 202 yards, 0.386 strokes over par The Honda Classic, PGA National (Champion Course), No. 6, par 4, 479 yards, 0.374 strokes over par Mayakoba Golf Classic, El Camaleon GC, No. 16, par 4, 515 yards, 0.347 strokes over par AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Monterey Peninsula CC (Shore Course), No. 9, par 3, 223 yards, 0.329 strokes over par Arnold Palmer Invitational, Bay Hill Club and Lodge, No. 8, par 4, 460 yards, 0.328 strokes over par The Honda Classic, PGA National (Champion Course), No. 10, par 4, 508 yards, 0.322 strokes over par Houston Open, Golf Club of Houston, No. 5, par 4, 480 yards, 0.316 strokes over par Farmers Insurance Open, Torrey Pines (North Course), No. 18, par 4, 486 yards, 0.316 strokes over par Arnold Palmer Invitational, Bay Hill Club and Lodge, No. 11, par 4, 438 yards, 0.315 strokes over par WGC-Mexico Championship, Club de Golf Chapultepec, No. 8, par 4, 525 yards, 0.313 strokes over par AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach GL, No. 9, par 4, 466 yards, 0.309 strokes over par Mayakoba Golf Classic, El Camaleon GC, No. 18, par 4, 458 yards, 0.307 strokes over par 3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, No. 9, par 4, 502 yards, 0.307 strokes over par

Imagine this as an 18-hole course! It would have played, on average, a combined 6.495 strokes over par.

With Bay Hill and the Champion Course at PGA National proving the two hardest courses on the PGA Tour each year, it's no surprise that those courses have so many holes in the 18 toughest.

As you've probably noticed, there wasn't a single par 5 on the 18 hardest holes on the PGA Tour in 2015-16. For good reason. They're supposed to be easier to score on, for the most part. So, what's the hardest par 5 on the PGA Tour? It's the 14th at Pebble Beach Golf Links because it has one of the hardest-to-hold greens for a par 5 on the planet.