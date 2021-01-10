Tiger Woods HBO documentary TV schedule: How to watch ‘Tiger’ on HBO

The Tiger Woods HBO documentary titled "Tiger" is a two-part film which seeks to tell the story of Tiger Woods the golfer, the son, the fallen man and then his comeback.

The "Tiger" documentary TV schedule shows two Sundays of premieres for the film, which is based on the 2018 book by Armen Keteyian and Jeff Benedict.

You can watch the Tiger Woods documentary "Tiger" starting on Sunday, Jan. 10, in the United States, as the first of two episodes premieres. The documentary film premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern on both HBO and HBO Max.

The second episode airs on Jan. 17, also premiering at 9 p.m. Eastern on HBO and HBO Max.

On-demand viewing of each episode of the Tiger Woods documentary will be available on Jan. 11 and Jan. 18, respectively.

Tiger Woods HBO documentary TV schedule, times, channels for "Tiger"

All times are Eastern

Sunday, Jan. 10

HBO broadcast: 9-10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 17