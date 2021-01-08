Phil Mickelson 2021 schedule: When will he play next?

Phil Mickelson's 2021 schedule should begin with him serving a dual function of player and host at The American Express, formerly the CareerBuilder Challenge, in the California desert near Palm Springs.

Then we will see Mickelson again at the Saudi International.

Mickelson will play the Farmers Insurance Open, should play at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he has won five times. It seems reasonable he would return to the Genesis Invitational at Riviera.

The rest of Phil Mickelson's 2021 schedule is very much up in the air, with the 50-year-old saying he would like to avoid playing in long streaks and in events where he has not played well in the past.

Mickelson also tried the PGA Tour Champions in the summer and fall and was dominant. He could dip his toes into that tour again in 2021.

Mickelson is competing in The Players, and could play in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play if eligible. He'll be in all four major championships.

It's unclear if Mickelson will play in the Wells Fargo Championship, or really much beyond April. However, he should compete in the Memorial Tournament. We should see him at the FedEx St. Jude Classic if eligible, after the British Open Championship.

We should see Mickelson in at least two FedEx Cup playoff events and he'll play some role in the 2021 Ryder Cup in Wisconsin.

In the fall, it's reasonable to expect him to play in the Safeway Open and the WGC-HSBC Champions, if eligible. He could throw in another fall start.

Phil Mickelson expected 2021 schedule

Based on past scheduling; subject to change