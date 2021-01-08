Brooks Koepka 2021 schedule: When will he play next?

Brooks Koepka's 2021 schedule will start in California, competing in The American Express to start his year.

Koepka will not compete in the Saudi Invitational, which has proven a controversial event.

Instead, Koepka will stay in the United States to compete in the Farmers Insurance Open, Waste Management Phoenix Open and Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles.

He then jumps into the Florida Swing. From there, he will play in The Players, like the WGC-Mexico Championship replacement and the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, leading to the Masters. After the Masters, he may well team up with brother Chase for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

He'll, of course, compete in the other three majors and the World Golf Championships at TPC Southwind. He'll compete in the Travelers Championship after the US Open.

You can expect Koepka to play in all three FedEx Cup playoffs.

He will be a part of the American Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits, and then he'll likely play three events in the fall: the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas, the CJ Cup in South Korea and the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Brooks Koepka expected 2021 schedule

Based on past scheduling; subject to change