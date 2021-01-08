Bridgestone Golf’s next-gen e6 looks to offer Tour-caliber performance for average swing speeds

Bridgestone Golf has made tremendous advances in its tour-caliber golf balls in recent memory, with their latest-generation Tour B lineup delivering more yards where golfers need it and more spin in the scoring zone.

The company has also connected with the average golfer through its e6 line, which has been around for 15 years. Originally billed as a tour-caliber construction built for the average player, the ball has changed over time. However, while the ball has gone from a three-piece to a two-piece ball, it's still keeping up with the advances in its upper-echelon cousin.

With the new e6, Bridgestone Golf is still offering a two-piece ball, but the core has been enlarged to keep up with the increasing core size of balls for better players. The core is a single piece but has different sections of firmness, building up speed throughout as it gets firmer on the outer edges. The new e6 is still at a lower compression point, built for the average, moderate swing-speed golfer in terms of feel and performance. The company bills the new e6 as a ball not forcing a golfer who swings the driver in the 85-100 mph range to choose between yards and forgiveness by affording them the softness to compress the ball for distance.

The e6 has a Surlyn ionomer cover, so it's not quite the same feel as a urethane or cast urethane cover, but the cover has been made thinner to accommodate the larger core, and that is going to result in better spin performance, including less of the tee. At a $22-per-dozen price point, the company is offering a good value.

The Bridgstone Golf e6 golf balls will be available Feb. 26 in white and optic yellow.