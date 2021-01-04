What happened to Golf Channel’s “Morning Drive”?

Golf Channel has made significant changes for 2021, moving from their long-time home in Orlando, Fla., to NBC Sports headquarters in Stamford, Conn.

Not only have the Golf Channel studios moved and been consolidated, but the network's long-time morning show, "Morning Drive," has been canceled. After a 10-year run, "Morning Drive" ended at the conclusion of 2020, and the network will no longer have a morning program. Instead, the network will air re-runs of "Golf Central" or tournament replays in the morning.

With "Morning Drive" canceled, Golf Channel's live programming will start each day at noon Eastern with a new show, "Golf Today." The show is billed as a program which will start the conversation for the day in golf. It will be hosted by a rotation of four people, with "Morning Drive" holdovers Anna Whitely and Damon Hack joining up with long-time NBC Sports reporter Jimmy Roberts and newly hired Fox Sports and Back9 Network alum Shane Bacon.

Though Golf Channel has moved to Connecticut, a number of personalities you've grown accustomed to seeing on the network did not make the move and are no longer with the channel. "Morning Drive" original co-host Gary Williams, long-time anchor Lauren Thompson, contributor Robert Damron, George Savaricas, Chantel McCabe and Lisa Cornwell are among those no longer part of the network.

Paige Mackenzie, who had been a long-time part of "Morning Drive," remains with the network in a new capacity, contributing to live coverage, including of the LPGA.