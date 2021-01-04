What happened to Golf Channel's "Morning Drive"?
Golf Biz

What happened to Golf Channel’s “Morning Drive”?

01/04/2021 at 9:53 am
Golf News Net


Golf Channel has made significant changes for 2021, moving from their long-time home in Orlando, Fla., to NBC Sports headquarters in Stamford, Conn.

Not only have the Golf Channel studios moved and been consolidated, but the network's long-time morning show, "Morning Drive," has been canceled. After a 10-year run, "Morning Drive" ended at the conclusion of 2020, and the network will no longer have a morning program. Instead, the network will air re-runs of "Golf Central" or tournament replays in the morning.

With "Morning Drive" canceled, Golf Channel's live programming will start each day at noon Eastern with a new show, "Golf Today." The show is billed as a program which will start the conversation for the day in golf. It will be hosted by a rotation of four people, with "Morning Drive" holdovers Anna Whitely and Damon Hack joining up with long-time NBC Sports reporter Jimmy Roberts and newly hired Fox Sports and Back9 Network alum Shane Bacon.

Though Golf Channel has moved to Connecticut, a number of personalities you've grown accustomed to seeing on the network did not make the move and are no longer with the channel. "Morning Drive" original co-host Gary Williams, long-time anchor Lauren Thompson, contributor Robert Damron, George Savaricas, Chantel McCabe and Lisa Cornwell are among those no longer part of the network.

Paige Mackenzie, who had been a long-time part of "Morning Drive," remains with the network in a new capacity, contributing to live coverage, including of the LPGA.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

For all of our latest deals, see our GNN Deals site!