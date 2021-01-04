Jon Rahm joins Callaway Golf with 14-club staff deal; will wear Travis Mathew apparel

Jon Rahm is joining the Callaway Golf staff, leaving TaylorMade after five years with the company.

Rahm has signed a 14-club deal with Callaway, and he'll make his debut as a staffer at this week's 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, the PGA Tour's annual opener at Kapalua Resort in Hawaii.

“I’m so happy to be joining Callaway, and I can’t wait to start the year,” Rahm said in a release.

The former world No. 1 said he has been happy with the transition, casually dropping a sub-60 round.

“The equipment is already performing well for me, and in my first round with the new setup, I shot a course record 59 at Silverleaf," he said. "I have confidence in my new Callaway clubs – and especially the golf ball, which has really impressed me during the testing process.”

Rahm will play the Chrome Soft X golf ball, as well prototype woods and prototype irons. He will also wear apparel from Travis Mathew, which Callaway owns.

The 26-year-old not unfamiliar with the Callaway family, as he used their equipment in college at Arizona State University. The Spaniard was coached by Tim Mickelson, who was his first agent out of school. When Mickelson went to caddie for his brother, Phil, Rahm changed management. Phil Mickelson is Callaway's most notable staffer.

“We’re proud to welcome Jon Rahm as the newest member of our Tour Staff,” said Callaway President & CEO, Chip Brewer. “He’s one of the very best players in the world, and he’s a proven winner on golf’s biggest global stages. We’ve admired Jon for many years, going back to his college days when he first used our equipment. We’re excited to see him playing Callaway and Odyssey again, as he looks to take his game to yet another level.”