2020 After-Christmas sales: Best golf deals and sales

2020 After Christmas: Best golf deals and sales

Shoes, Clothing and Apparel

Save up to 30% on Peter Millar sale styles: This is the time of year you've been waiting for -- time to pounce on great deals from your favorite golf fashion houses! That includes Peter Millar, which is now offering 30% off a variety of men's prior season styles, including polos, jackets, sweaters, vests, pants and more!

Save up to 30% at G/Fore: G/Fore makes incredible golf shoes and gloves, and they also make some of the best golf shirts, pants and pullovers in the game. Through Nov. 30, you can save up to 30% sitewide, depending on your purchase. Save 30% during their End of Season sale!

Save up to 50% at Johnnie-O: Johnnie-O makes modern preppy styles look and feel fantastic, from their world-class golf shorts, pants and polos to the most comfortable sweatshirt we've ever worn. Through Nov. 30, you can save up to 30% sitewide, depending on your purchase. Save 50% during their End of Season sale!

SAVE 35% SITEWIDE with B. Draddy, Zero Restriction and Fairway & Greene: You can save 35% SITEWIDE at each site using respective promo codes:

I'm a big fan of all three brands. B. Draddy has some of the most comfortable shirts I've ever worn, on or off the golf course, and their sweatshirts and sweaters are like heaven. Fairway and Greene offers great performance polos and outerwear for pretty much any climate. Zero Restriction offers some of the best performance outerwear for golf there is.

Save 30% sitewide with Stitch Golf: Stitch is one of our favorite brands, selling premium golf bags, time-saving duffels and travel bags, comfortable golf apparel and fashionable headcovers. On Cyber Monday, you can save 30% sitewide with the promo code HOLIDAYSHOPPING.

Save 15% off the new edition of McKellar! McKellar is the best periodical in golf. A collection of essays, stories and photographs from lauded writers and contributors from around the world, McKellar is a volume you'll sit with for hours of enjoyment. Save 15% off the new issue with our exclusive promo code GNNMCKELLAR15% now!

SAVE 15% SITEWIDE on great golf brands at the NEW GNN Shop: At our new GNN Shop, you can buy the latest from brands like Dunning, Galvin Green, Imperial, Swannies and more. You can save 15% sitewide with the promo code GNN15 at checkout!

Save 25% off at Travis Mathew: Travis Mathew's chill West Coast vibe is on sale for After Christmas and Cyber Monday, offering 20% off sale items. A great mix of shirts, shorts, pants, hats and even T-shirts makes Travis Mathew part of our repertoire on and off the course. Make sure to create an account at checkout.

Save up to 50% at Bonobos: Bonobos makes some fun golf styles, and they often fly under the radar, but they fit great and can be a staple part of any golf closet. They're offering up to 50% off right now with their End of Season sale dubbed the Longest Sale Ever.

Save 20% sitewide with Swiftwick socks: Swiftwick makes some of the best performance socks in the market, producing many models with a focus on golf. The Swiftwick golf socks are luxurious, made from wool blends and aren't too thick, which can be helpful in the warmer months. Right now, they're offering 20% off sitewide on all socks. No promo code needed!

Save 40% on Swing Juice golf-themed T-shirts and apparel: Swing Juice makes some great, funny golf-themed T-shirts and apparel, perfect for golf-nerding out away from the course. They're offering 40% off the regular price on everything sitewide from now through Dec. 1 with the promo code SJEOY40 at checkout. You can only use the promo code once, so shop wisely!

Golf Equipment

Save $8 per dozen on Titleist Pro V1, Pro V1x and AVX: This is the time of year to stock up on golf balls, and Titleist is once again offering $8 off per dozen on Pro V1, Pro V1x and AVX golf balls. They're now just $39.99 per dozen at Carl's Golfland or Amazon, and that's a great price.

Buy 2 dozen of Srixon golf balls, get 1 dozen free: Srixon always has great holiday offers, and this year is no exception. Get 3 dozen golf balls for the price of 2 at Carl's Golfland or Amazon with any of their models, including the popular Z-Star, Z-Star XV, Q-Star Tour, Q-Star and more.

Save $8 per dozen on Callaway Chrome Soft golf balls: This is the time of year to stock up on golf balls, and Callaway golf is once again offering $8 off per dozen on Chrome Soft and Chrome Soft X golf balls. They're now just $39.99 per dozen at Carl's Golfland or Amazon, and that's a great price.

Get TaylorMade TP5 golf balls for $39.99 per dozen: TaylorMade TP5 golf balls are a popular choice among golfers because of their combination of distance and greenside control. Get either the TP5, TP5x or TP5 Pix models now for just $39.99 per dozen at Carl's Golfland or Amazon.

Save on golf deals at Dick's Sporting Goods: Dick's Sporting Goods is offering great deals through into the New Year, and that means saving up to 40% on a variety of items!