2020 PNC Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2020 PNC Championship final leaderboard is headed by winners Justin Thomas and his dad Mike Thomas, who won the two-person competition at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla.
The Thomas' shot 15-under 57 in the scramble format in the final round, shooting 25-under 119 in the two-round event to beat Vijay Singh and his son Qass by a shot.
Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods finished in seventh place, shooting a pair of 62s to finish five shots off the pace.
Team Thomas won the $200,000 winner's share of the $1,085,000 purse, winning $100,000 each.
PNC Championship recap notes
The Thomas' came within a shot of of the tournament record for the 36-hole event, ultimately winning by just a shot.
The PGA Tour is now done for 2020, with no more official events this year.
2020 PNC Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Team Thomas
|-25
|62
|57
|119
|$200,000
|2
|Team Singh
|-24
|60
|60
|120
|$80,000
|T3
|Team O'Meara
|-23
|62
|59
|121
|$53,625
|T3
|Team Trevino
|-23
|62
|59
|121
|$53,625
|T5
|Team Kite
|-22
|64
|58
|122
|$48,500
|T5
|Team Kuchar
|-22
|58
|64
|122
|$48,500
|7
|Team Woods
|-20
|62
|62
|124
|$47,000
|8
|Team Daly
|-19
|62
|63
|125
|$46,000
|T9
|Team Furyk
|-18
|62
|64
|126
|$44,500
|T9
|Team Norman
|-18
|61
|65
|126
|$44,500
|T9
|Team Lehman
|-18
|61
|65
|126
|$44,500
|T12
|Team Janzen
|-17
|67
|60
|127
|$43,250
|T12
|Team Langer
|-17
|63
|64
|127
|$43,250
|T14
|Team Price
|-16
|65
|63
|128
|$42,250
|T14
|Team Duval
|-16
|61
|67
|128
|$42,250
|16
|Team Player
|-15
|66
|63
|129
|$41,500
|17
|Team Sorenstam
|-14
|65
|65
|130
|$41,000
|18
|Team Watson
|-12
|65
|67
|132
|$40,500
|19
|Team Calcavecchia
|-11
|67
|66
|133
|$40,250
|20
|Team Harrington
|-9
|69
|66
|135
|$40,000