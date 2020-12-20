2020 PNC Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2020 PNC Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

12/20/2020 at 3:39 pm
The 2020 PNC Championship final leaderboard is headed by winners Justin Thomas and his dad Mike Thomas, who won the two-person competition at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla.

The Thomas' shot 15-under 57 in the scramble format in the final round, shooting 25-under 119 in the two-round event to beat Vijay Singh and his son Qass by a shot.

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods finished in seventh place, shooting a pair of 62s to finish five shots off the pace.

Team Thomas won the $200,000 winner's share of the $1,085,000 purse, winning $100,000 each.

PNC Championship recap notes

The Thomas' came within a shot of of the tournament record for the 36-hole event, ultimately winning by just a shot.

The PGA Tour is now done for 2020, with no more official events this year.

2020 PNC Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 TOT MONEY
1 Team Thomas -25 62 57 119 $200,000
2 Team Singh -24 60 60 120 $80,000
T3 Team O'Meara -23 62 59 121 $53,625
T3 Team Trevino -23 62 59 121 $53,625
T5 Team Kite -22 64 58 122 $48,500
T5 Team Kuchar -22 58 64 122 $48,500
7 Team Woods -20 62 62 124 $47,000
8 Team Daly -19 62 63 125 $46,000
T9 Team Furyk -18 62 64 126 $44,500
T9 Team Norman -18 61 65 126 $44,500
T9 Team Lehman -18 61 65 126 $44,500
T12 Team Janzen -17 67 60 127 $43,250
T12 Team Langer -17 63 64 127 $43,250
T14 Team Price -16 65 63 128 $42,250
T14 Team Duval -16 61 67 128 $42,250
16 Team Player -15 66 63 129 $41,500
17 Team Sorenstam -14 65 65 130 $41,000
18 Team Watson -12 65 67 132 $40,500
19 Team Calcavecchia -11 67 66 133 $40,250
20 Team Harrington -9 69 66 135 $40,000

