2020 CME Group Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Featured LPGA Tour

2020 CME Group Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

12/20/2020 at 3:46 pm
Golf News Net


The 2020 CME Group Tour Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Jin Young Ko, who earned her seventh-career LPGA win with a title at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

Ko shot 6-under 66 in the final round to win by five shots over Sei Young Kim and Hannah Green on 18-under 270. Ko defeated Kim in a battle of the top two players in the world.

Mina Harigae finished in fourth place, six shots behind Ko.

Ko won the $1,100,000 winner's share of the $3,000,000 purse.

CME Group Tour Championship recap notes

Ko picks up the win in the 14th LPGA Tour event back since more than four months off from competition. This event was originally scheduled for the season, moving back on the schedule to end the year.

This week there was no cut for the 72-player field, with every player in the field completing the tournament.

The LPGA Tour season is now over, but the 2021 season will start in January in Florida.

2020 CME Group Tour Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Jin Young Ko -18 68 67 69 66 270 $1,100,000
T2 Hannah Green -13 69 68 71 67 275 $209,555
T2 Sei Young Kim -13 67 69 67 72 275 $209,555
4 Mina Harigae -12 70 69 69 68 276 $117,279
T5 Lydia Ko -11 74 65 69 69 277 $82,319
T5 Lexi Thompson -11 65 71 71 70 277 $82,319
T7 Brooke M. Henderson -10 73 68 66 71 278 $52,021
T7 Austin Ernst -10 69 69 69 71 278 $52,021
T7 Georgia Hall -10 69 69 68 72 278 $52,021
T10 Ariya Jutanugarn -8 72 70 71 67 280 $37,162
T10 Anna Nordqvist -8 68 72 70 70 280 $37,162
T10 Cristie Kerr -8 68 74 66 72 280 $37,162
T13 Brittany Lincicome -7 72 71 71 67 281 $27,839
T13 So Yeon Ryu -7 71 73 69 68 281 $27,839
T13 Madelene Sagstrom -7 72 72 68 69 281 $27,839
T13 Perrine Delacour -7 70 71 68 72 281 $27,839
T13 Charley Hull -7 72 69 66 74 281 $27,839
T13 Minjee Lee -7 68 73 66 74 281 $27,839
T19 Christina Kim -6 73 72 69 68 282 $21,970
T19 Celine Boutier -6 71 71 70 70 282 $21,970
T19 Nelly Korda -6 72 66 74 70 282 $21,970
T19 Cheyenne Knight -6 71 72 68 71 282 $21,970
T23 Jenny Shin -5 73 72 68 70 283 $18,832
T23 Gaby Lopez -5 71 71 70 71 283 $18,832
T23 Katherine Kirk -5 72 68 72 71 283 $18,832
T23 Xiyu Lin -5 71 72 66 74 283 $18,832
T23 Sarah Schmelzel -5 71 69 69 74 283 $18,832
T28 Jennifer Kupcho -4 70 72 70 72 284 $16,638
T28 Cydney Clanton -4 70 68 72 74 284 $16,638
T30 Jessica Korda -3 75 74 70 66 285 $14,671
T30 Danielle Kang -3 71 75 70 69 285 $14,671
T30 Amy Yang -3 73 73 69 70 285 $14,671
T30 Yealimi Noh -3 73 69 70 73 285 $14,671
T30 Caroline Masson -3 67 71 74 73 285 $14,671
T35 Brittany Altomare -2 73 73 71 69 286 $12,661
T35 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -2 70 73 70 73 286 $12,661
T35 Inbee Park -2 71 71 71 73 286 $12,661
T38 Nasa Hataoka -1 73 70 75 69 287 $10,782
T38 Azahara Munoz -1 73 75 69 70 287 $10,782
T38 Stephanie Meadow -1 70 76 69 72 287 $10,782
T38 Linnea Strom -1 74 71 70 72 287 $10,782
T38 Megan Khang -1 67 71 75 74 287 $10,782
T38 Moriya Jutanugarn -1 70 73 69 75 287 $10,782
T44 Carlota Ciganda E 68 74 77 69 288 $9,340
T44 Mirim Lee E 73 73 69 73 288 $9,340
T46 Alena Sharp 1 73 76 76 64 289 $8,129
T46 In Gee Chun 1 73 74 75 67 289 $8,129
T46 Stacy Lewis 1 71 75 74 69 289 $8,129
T46 Lizette Salas 1 71 72 76 70 289 $8,129
T46 Jennifer Song 1 74 70 74 71 289 $8,129
T46 Robynn Ree 1 74 72 69 74 289 $8,129
T46 Leona Maguire 1 73 72 69 75 289 $8,129
T53 Emma Talley 2 72 74 74 70 290 $6,806
T53 Lindsey Weaver 2 74 74 70 72 290 $6,806
T53 Sarah Kemp 2 72 73 73 72 290 $6,806
T53 Jasmine Suwannapura 2 70 74 73 73 290 $6,806
T53 Andrea Lee 2 71 72 73 74 290 $6,806
T53 Nanna Koerstz Madsen 2 66 77 73 74 290 $6,806
T59 Pernilla Lindberg 3 76 74 68 73 291 $6,107
T59 Mel Reid 3 74 73 70 74 291 $6,107
T61 Maria Fassi 4 68 76 78 70 292 $5,757
T61 Anne van Dam 4 71 77 72 72 292 $5,757
T61 Ashleigh Buhai 4 69 77 70 76 292 $5,757
64 Maria Fernanda Torres 5 76 75 69 73 293 $5,582
65 Kelly Tan 6 72 74 72 76 294 $5,495
66 Yu Liu 7 74 77 69 75 295 $5,407
67 Hee Young Park 8 73 76 71 76 296 $5,320
T68 Bianca Pagdanganan 9 73 79 76 69 297 $5,189
T68 Angela Stanford 9 75 72 76 74 297 $5,189
70 Kristen Gillman 11 75 77 72 75 299 $5,058
71 Brittany Lang 15 76 78 75 74 303 $4,971
72 Natalie Gulbis 24 77 78 77 80 312 $4,927

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

For all of our latest deals, see our GNN Deals site!