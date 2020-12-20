2020 CME Group Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2020 CME Group Tour Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Jin Young Ko, who earned her seventh-career LPGA win with a title at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

Ko shot 6-under 66 in the final round to win by five shots over Sei Young Kim and Hannah Green on 18-under 270. Ko defeated Kim in a battle of the top two players in the world.

Mina Harigae finished in fourth place, six shots behind Ko.

Ko won the $1,100,000 winner's share of the $3,000,000 purse.

CME Group Tour Championship recap notes

Ko picks up the win in the 14th LPGA Tour event back since more than four months off from competition. This event was originally scheduled for the season, moving back on the schedule to end the year.

This week there was no cut for the 72-player field, with every player in the field completing the tournament.

The LPGA Tour season is now over, but the 2021 season will start in January in Florida.

2020 CME Group Tour Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details