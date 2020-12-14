2020 US Women’s Open streaming: How to watch online through the US Open apps and website, Peacock

The 2020 US Women's Open is one of the most anticipated in recent years, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Champions Golf Club in Houston. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, including on the Peacock streaming service, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the US Women's Open action.

You can watch the 2020 US Women's Open online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Thursday's first round.

During Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the mix of Golf Channel, NBC and Peacock brings together 20 hours of live coverage of the tournament.

On the first two days, Peacock kicks off the broadcast with two hours of streaming before moving to Golf Channel. On Saturday, things start on Golf Channel, move to Peacock for 90 minutes, then go to NBC in the afternoon.

For Championship Sunday, Golf Channel starts things before NBC takes the event to a conclusion, with coverage moving up an hour due to expected inclement weather.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites.

2020 US Women's Open streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, December 10

Peacock streaming: 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 12:30-6 p.m.

Friday, December 11

Peacock streaming: 1-3 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 3-6 p.m.

Saturday, December 12

Golf Channel broadcast: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Peacock streaming: 1-2:30 p.m.

NBC broadcast: 2:30-6 p.m.

Sunday, December 13

Golf Channel broadcast: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

NBC broadcast: 1-4 p.m.

Monday, December 14