2020 Race to Dubai final results: Bonus pool payout, standings and how much each golfer won

The 2020 Race to Dubai final leaderboard is headed by winner Lee Westwood, who picked up his second-career Race to Dubai title at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Westwood finished in solo second place in the DP World Tour Championship, earning enough points to hold off champion Matt Fitzpatrick, who picked up a one-shot victory in the European Tour season finale.

Fitzpatrick finished runner-up, while Patrick Reed slipped on Sunday to lose the tournament and finish in third in the Race to Dubai.

Westwood won the $500,000 winner's share of the $1,250,000 purse.

The top five players in the final standings are paid from the bonus pool.

Race to Dubai recap notes

Westwood is the European No. 1 for the third time in his career, adding on to his 2009 Race to Dubai win and his 1998 Volvo Order of Merit title.

There have now been three multiple-time Race to Dubai winners, with Westwood joining Rory McIlroy (3) and Henrik Stenson (2) on the list.

There have been six different winners of the Race to Dubai in the last six years.

Though Matt Fitzpatrick didn't win the Race to Dubai, he walks away with a $3.3 million payday after winning the $3 million first-place prize in the DP World Tour Championship.

