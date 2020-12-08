Why European Tour golfers are wearing rainbow ribbons at the 2020 DP World Tour Championship

Many of the world's best golfers are competing in Dubai this week at the 2020 DP World Tour Championship, and you'll notice many are playing while wearing a black ribbon on their hats or clothes this week.

The reason players are wearing a black ribbon on is in memory of Peter Alliss. The 31-time European Tour winner and legendary play-by-play announcer for golf in Europe, particularly for the BBC, died Dec. 5 at the age of 89.

Alliss was awarded Honorary Life Membership by the European Tour in 2003 and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2012. Just last month, Alliss provided commentary for the 2020 Masters, his final event concluding a broadcasting career that began full-time in 1978.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Peter Alliss, truly one of golf’s greats," said European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley. "Peter made an indelible mark on everything he did in our game, but especially as a player and a broadcaster, and he leaves a remarkable legacy. Our thoughts are with his wife Jackie and the Alliss family.”

In a show of mourning for the iconic announcer and European Tour stalwart, a traditional black ribbon was chosen.