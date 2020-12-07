How to regrip your golf clubs easily with Golf Pride’s Concept Helix

Most golfers don't regrip their golf clubs often enough. That's because most golfers have to take their clubs to a pro shop or a golf pro and pay extra to complete regripping the set. Now, Golf Pride is introducing an easy way for golfers to regrip their clubs at home, without glue, tape or an air compressor. Ryan Ballengee reviews Golf Pride's Concept Helix golf grips and shows you how to install golf grips using the method. What are the pros and cons? He shares in his review.

Make sure to subscribe to Golf News Net on YouTube, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV!