The 2020 South African Open purse is set for ZAR 19.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at €156,825 -- not the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The South African Open field is headed by Dylan Frittelli, Garrick Higgo and Wilco Nienaber.

The South African Open is the third event of a short South African swing that leads to the season conclusion in Dubai.

The event is played at Gary Player Golf Club in Sun City, South Africa.

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets 19 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 2,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field. The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 335 Race to Dubai points, with players making the 36-hole cut earning points.

2020 South African Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

