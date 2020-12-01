2020 Golf in Dubai Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
European Tour Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting Forebucks

2020 Golf in Dubai Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

12/01/2020 at 3:26 pm
Golf News Net


The 2020 Golf in Dubai Championship betting odds have been released for the European Tour event at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Fire Course in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The betting favorite this week is Robert MacIntyre, who comes in at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.

Bernd Wiesberger and Martin Kaymer are next best at 14-to-1, with Thomas Detry on 16-to-1.

2020 Golf in Dubai Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

See the latest sportsbook promotions, bonuses and odds-boosted bets for golf bettors!

This week, we have the Golf in Dubai Championship, which is a concocted event to lead into the season-ending DP World Tour Championship next week. Now we have a weaker field in a split week, with the Golf in Dubai Championship in the UAE.

To see our hidden picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!

We recently nailed the Masters winner, an 81-to-1 and a 40-to-1 shot on the European Tour, a 80-to-1 and a 30-to-1 shot on the PGA Tour and a 19-to-1 shot on the Korn Ferry Tour!

For just $50 for 12 months or for free with a qualifying sportsbook deposit, Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.

You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.

BECOME A MEMBER NOW

2020 Golf in Dubai Championship betting odds: Outright winner

  • Robert MacIntyre: +1200
  • Bernd Wiesberger: +1400
  • Martin Kaymer: +1400
  • Thomas Detry: +1600
  • Matt Wallace: +1800
  • Thomas Pieters: +1800
  • Aaron Rai: +2000
  • Andy Sullivan: +2500
  • Adri Arnaus: +3000
  • Danny Willett: +3000
  • Sami Valimaki: +3000
  • Rasmus Hojgaard: +3000
  • Marcus Armitage: +3500
  • Adrian Otaegui: +3500
  • Callum Shinkwin: +4000
  • Tom Lewis: +4000
  • Matthew Jordan: +4000
  • Romain Langasque: +4000
  • Eddie Pepperell: +5000
  • Alexander Levy: +5000
  • Mike Lorenzo-Vera: +5000
  • Wil Besseling: +5000
  • Antoine Rozner: +5000
  • Sean Crocker: +5000
  • Jordan Smith: +5000
  • Renato Paratore: +5000
  • Sam Horsfield: +6000
  • Gavin Green: +6000
  • Fabrizio Zanotti: +6000
  • Jazz Janewattananond: +6000
  • Marcus Kinhult: +6000
  • Alexander Bjork: +6000
  • Haotong Li: +6000
  • Thorbjorn Olesen: +8000
  • Paul Waring: +8000
  • Robert Rock: +8000
  • Jorge Campillo: +8000
  • Benjamin Hebert: +8000
  • Kalle Samooja: +8000
  • Joakim Lagergren: +8000
  • Guido Migliozzi: +8000
  • Mikko Korhonen: +8000
  • Ross Fisher: +8000
  • David Horsey: +10000
  • Marc Warren: +10000
  • Nicolas Colsaerts: +10000
  • Sebastian Heisele: +10000
  • Niklas Lemke: +10000
  • James Morrison: +12500

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

For all of our latest deals, see our GNN Deals site!