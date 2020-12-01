2020 Golf in Dubai Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 Golf in Dubai Championship betting odds have been released for the European Tour event at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Fire Course in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
The betting favorite this week is Robert MacIntyre, who comes in at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.
Bernd Wiesberger and Martin Kaymer are next best at 14-to-1, with Thomas Detry on 16-to-1.
2020 Golf in Dubai Championship
This week, we have the Golf in Dubai Championship, which is a concocted event to lead into the season-ending DP World Tour Championship next week. Now we have a weaker field in a split week, with the Golf in Dubai Championship in the UAE.
2020 Golf in Dubai Championship betting odds: Outright winner
