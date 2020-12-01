2020 Christmas deals for golfers: Best sales on golf balls

During the holidays, golf balls always go on sale. The best golf ball manufacturers, including Titleist, Callaway, Bridgestone, TaylorMade and Srixon offer sales throughout November and December to encourage golfers to stock up on balls for the coming year.

Despite a great year in 2020, these great Christmas/holiday season deals are back again.

Typically, these companies offer one of two types of deals: a simple per-dozen discount that is anywhere from 10-15% of the normal retail price or a multi-dozen deal where a golfer will get a dozen free with the purchase of two or more dozen.

For the latest in great golf deals, check out our new GNN Deals site!

Stock up on golf balls

DISCLOSURE: Golf News Net participates in affiliate programs with several retailers and may earn a commission from sales generated by this article. We have full editorial control over this content.

Save $8 per dozen on Titleist Pro V1, Pro V1x and AVX: This is the time of year to stock up on golf balls, and Titleist is once again offering $8 off per dozen on Pro V1, Pro V1x and AVX golf balls. They're now just $39.99 per dozen at Carl's Golfland or Amazon, and that's a great price.

Buy 2 dozen of Srixon golf balls, get 1 dozen free: Srixon always has great holiday offers, and this year is no exception. Get 3 dozen golf balls for the price of 2 at Carl's Golfland or Amazon with any of their models, including the popular Z-Star, Z-Star XV, Q-Star Tour, Q-Star and more.

Save $8 per dozen on Callaway Chrome Soft golf balls: This is the time of year to stock up on golf balls, and Callaway golf is once again offering $8 off per dozen on Chrome Soft and Chrome Soft X golf balls. They're now just $39.99 per dozen at Carl's Golfland or Amazon, and that's a great price.

Get TaylorMade TP5 golf balls for $39.99 per dozen: TaylorMade TP5 golf balls are a popular choice among golfers because of their combination of distance and greenside control. Get either the TP5, TP5x or TP5 Pix models now for just $39.99 per dozen at Carl's Golfland or Amazon.