2020 The Match 3: Champions for Change streaming: How to watch online through TBS, TNT, Bleacher Report apps

The 2020 The Match 3: Champions for Change features one of the best golfers on the planet and three of the best athletes of all-time taking on Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley, Ariz. in a charity exhibition. With online streams from TBS, TNT and Bleacher Report in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

The match will feature with Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley teaming up to take on the duo of Steph Curry and Peyton Manning in an 18-hole match-play contest with a unique format.

TNT broadcast coverage of the tournament is also available through TBS.com, TNTdrama.com and the TBS, TNT, B/R (Bleacher Report) apps for various mobile platforms.

PGA Tour Live is not available for this event, which can normally be purchased through Amazon (Featured Groups through PGA Tour Live; Featured Groups is included with Amazon Prime) or NBC Sports Gold.

Sunday, May 24