2020 Pelican Women’s Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Pelican Women's Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Sei Young Kim, who won her second consecutive tournament with a three-shot win at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla.

The new Women's PGA champion took down the tournament with a closing round of even-par 70, following rounds of 65 and 64 in the middle of the tournament that allowed her coast to the finish on Sunday. Kim's 14-under 266 total beat Ally McDonald, who won the previous LPGA event.

Stephanie Meadow finished alone in third, matching her best-ever LPGA Tour finish.

Kim won the $225,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

Pelican Women's Championship recap notes

Kim picks up the win in the 11th LPGA Tour event back since more than four months off from competition. This event was originally scheduled for the season, moving its debut back on the schedule.

This week the cut was made at 5-over 145 or better, with 70 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The LPGA Tour continues in two weeks with the Volunteers of America Classic in The Colony, Texas.

2020 Pelican Women's Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

