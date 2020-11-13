Paul Casey's wife Pollyanna Woodward: Pictures, bio
Golf Culture

Paul Casey’s wife Pollyanna Woodward: Pictures, bio

11/13/2020 at 11:21 pm
Golf News Net


Page 1 of 8

Paul Casey is a 2020 Masters contender, and he's playing some of the best golf of his life, in part because he's happy off the course.

Casey has been married to British TV presenter and model Pollyanna Woodward for years now, and they make their permanent residence in Arizona while Casey competes on the PGA Tour.

Casey made headlines and social media fodder during the 2017 US Open when he was photographed taking a picture using his mobile phone...and his wife pictured in lingerie was his phone cover.

See pictures of Paul Casey's wife, Pollyanna Woodward.

Page 1 of 8
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

For all of our latest deals, see our GNN Deals page!