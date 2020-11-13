Paul Casey’s wife Pollyanna Woodward: Pictures, bio

Page 1 of 8

Paul Casey is a 2020 Masters contender, and he's playing some of the best golf of his life, in part because he's happy off the course.

Casey has been married to British TV presenter and model Pollyanna Woodward for years now, and they make their permanent residence in Arizona while Casey competes on the PGA Tour.

Casey made headlines and social media fodder during the 2017 US Open when he was photographed taking a picture using his mobile phone...and his wife pictured in lingerie was his phone cover.

See pictures of Paul Casey's wife, Pollyanna Woodward.