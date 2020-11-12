Why is Sandy Lyle wearing suspenders at the 2020 Masters?
Fashion Masters Suggested Links

Why is Sandy Lyle wearing suspenders at the 2020 Masters?

11/12/2020 at 9:53 am
Golf News Net


If you tuned into the early coverage of the 2020 Masters and watched the Amen Corner stream, then you were treated to a surprise: former Masters champion Sandy Lyle wearing suspenders at Augusta National Golf Club.

No belt. Just suspenders.

Get a look for yourself.

Lyle, who makes the Masters his only tournament golf on a worldwide stage, explained after his Thursday round why he chose to wear suspenders this week.

"Well, it started off a few months ago," he said. "I had my work trousers on and I had a lot of tools in my work trousers. And what happens with the weight, it almost starts to fall down and the shirt comes out.

"I have a big problem when I'm out on the golf course swinging the golf club: very long torso, shirt comes out. I've got rubber things inside here to stop the shirt coming out, and when I wear braces (suspenders), the shirt doesn't come out, so that's it.

"I don't use it for a fashion parade; I do it because I am so fed up with my shirts coming out and coming down here and constantly having to tuck it in."

Wearing suspenders on the golf course doesn't violate any dress codes at Augusta National. There aren't really rules around what needs to hold up your pants, just that they're held up. Lyle's shirt is tucked in, and he's got pants on his person. That's good enough for the Masters, so that's good enough for us.

Somewhat ironically, play was suspended due to weather in the area not too long after Lyle made his way to Amen Corner.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

For all of our latest deals, see our GNN Deals page!