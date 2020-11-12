Making a hole-in-one is a rare occurrence for any golfer, including the pros on the PGA Tour. Some golfers, though, are just better -- or luckier -- at making aces than others.

On the PGA Tour, a golfer is fortunate to make a hole-in-one in competition even once in their careers. For a select few pros, though, they have made at least five holes-in-one in PGA Tour competition.

Who has the most holes-in-one in PGA Tour history?

Two players hold the PGA Tour record for the most holes-in-one made in tournament play. Records date back only to 1983, so not every great golfer ever to grace the PGA Tour stage is included on this list. However, Hal Sutton and Robert Allenby both have 10 aces in PGA Tour competition.

They both have a lead of three holes-in-one over four players, including Bob Tway, Corey Pavin, Willie Wood and Scott Hoch. Five players have six aces.

There are 24 players, including Phil Mickelson, who have recorded five holes-in-one in PGA Tour competition.

As a complete Tour, the most aces made in a single PGA Tour season by all players is 44 in 1994.