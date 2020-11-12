2020 Masters Tournament updated tee times and pairings: Round 1

The stars are out this week as the PGA Tour's best and the world's best golfers take on Augusta National Golf Club in the 2020 Masters Tournament.
A field of 92 players will compete in the annual tournament, seeking to crown a green jacket winner in November for the first time. For the first two days, each tee time will be a threesome starting on either the first or 10th tee. They'll each get one round off each tee, with a morning tee time one day and an afternoon tee time another day.
With the first round delayed, add 2 hours, 57 minutes (so, basically 3 hours) to every tee time. Round 1 play will not finish on Thursday.
After the first two rounds, there will be a cut to the top 50 and ties among the field to set the field for the final two rounds at Augusta National on Saturday and Sunday.
2020 Masters tee times: Round 2
2020 Masters updated tee times for Round 1
All times are Eastern
No. 1
- 7:00 a.m. -- Lucas Glover, Corey Conners, CT Pan
- 7:11 a.m. -- Brandt Snedeker, Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattananond
- 7:22 a.m. -- Larry Mize, Andrew Landry, Lukas Michel
- 7:33 a.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Lee Westwood, Kevin Na
- 7:44 a.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Jason Kokrak, Henrik Stenson
- 7:55 a.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Jason Day, Abel Gallegos
- 8:06 a.m. -- Vijay Singh, Lanto Griffin, Tyler Duncan
- 8:17 a.m. -- Mike Weir, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Matt Wallace
- 11:05 a.m. -- Sung Kang, Erik van Rooyen
- 11:16 a.m. -- Danny Willett, Rickie Fowler, John Augenstein
- 11:27 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Abraham Ancer, Bernd Wiesberger
- 11:38 a.m. -- Adam Scott, Collin Morikawa, Tyrrell Hatton
- 11:49 a.m. -- Justin Thomas, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka
- 12:00 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy
- 12:11 p.m. -- Zach Johnson, Justin Rose, Cameron Champ
- 12:22 p.m. -- Victor Perez, Sungjae Im, Brendon Todd
No. 10
- 7:00 a.m. -- Sandy Lyle, Jimmy Walker, Yuxin Lin
- 7:11 a.m. -- Webb Simpson, Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama
- 7:22 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Adam Hadwin, Scottie Scheffler
- 7:33 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen
- 7:44 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Paul Casey, Tony Finau
- 7:55 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry, Andy Ogletree
- 8:06 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter
- 8:17 a.m. -- Graeme McDowell, Si Woo Kim, Nate Lashley
- 11:05 a.m. -- Justin Harding, Shugo Imahira, Nick Taylor
- 11:16 a.m. -- Chez Reavie, Sebastian Munoz, Byeong Hun An
- 11:27 a.m. -- Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Tommy Fleetwood
- 11:38 a.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith
- 11:49 a.m. -- Bernhard Langer, JT Poston, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 12:00 p.m. -- Fred Couples, Max Homa, Dylan Frittelli
- 12:11 p.m. -- Jose Maria Olazabal, Andrew Putnam, James Sugrue