EXCLUSIVE! Save 35% on B. Draddy, Zero Restriction and Fairway and Greene with our promo code

11/10/2020 at 11:36 am
We are rapidly approaching the holiday shopping season -- if you haven't started already -- and that means we're going to be sharing some of our favorite deals, discounts and specials throughout the next few months.

We've teamed up with our friends at B. Draddy, Zero Restriction and Fairway and Greene to offer a ridiculously good exclusive deal.

You can save 35% SITEWIDE at each site using the promo code GNN35:

I'm a big fan of all three brands. B. Draddy has some of the most comfortable shirts I've ever worn, on or off the golf course, and their sweatshirts and sweaters are like heaven. Fairway and Greene offers great performance polos and outerwear for pretty much any climate. Zero Restriction offers some of the best performance outerwear for golf there is.

With all three brands, you're going to be getting a great deal. So stock up for yourself or buy a great gift for the golfer in your life!

DISCLOSURE: We participate in an affiliate program with Summit Golf Brands and may earn a commission from sales generated by this content. We have full editorial control over this content.

