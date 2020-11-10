2020 Masters Tournament tee times and pairings: Round 2
11/10/2020 at 1:05 pm
The stars are out this week as the PGA Tour's best and the world's best golfers take on Augusta National Golf Club in the 2020 Masters Tournament.

A field of 92 players will compete in the annual tournament, seeking to crown a green jacket winner in November for the first time. For the first two days, each tee time will be a threesome starting on either the first or 10th tee. They'll each get one round off each tee, with a morning tee time one day and an afternoon tee time another day.

After the first two rounds, there will be a cut to the top 50 and ties among the field to set the field for the final two rounds at Augusta National on Saturday and Sunday.

2020 Masters tee times for Round 2

All times are Eastern

No. 1

  • 7:00 a.m. -- Justin Harding, Shugo Imahira, Nick Taylor
  • 7:11 a.m. -- Chez Reavie, Sebastian Munoz, Byeong Hun An
  • 7:22 a.m. -- Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 7:33 a.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith
  • 7:44 a.m. -- Bernhard Langer, JT Poston, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • 7:55 a.m. -- Fred Couples, Max Homa, Dylan Frittelli
  • 8:06 a.m. -- Jose Maria Olazabal, Andrew Putnam, James Sugrue
  • 8:17 a.m. -- Sandy Lyle, Jimmy Walker, Yuxin Lin
  • 11:16 a.m. -- Webb Simpson, Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama
  • 11:27 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Adam Hadwin, Scottie Scheffler
  • 11:38 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen
  • 11:49 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Paul Casey, Tony Finau
  • 12:00 p.m. -- Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry, Andy Ogletree
  • 12:11 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter
  • 12:22 p.m. -- Graeme McDowell, Si Woo Kim, Nate Lashley

No. 10

  • 7:00 a.m. -- Sung Kang, Erik van Rooyen
  • 7:11 a.m. -- Danny Willett, Rickie Fowler, John Augenstein
  • 7:22 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Abraham Ancer, Bernd Wiesberger
  • 7:33 a.m. -- Adam Scott, Collin Morikawa, Tyrrell Hatton
  • 7:44 a.m. -- Justin Thomas, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka
  • 7:55 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy
  • 8:06 a.m. -- Zach Johnson, Justin Rose, Cameron Champ
  • 8:17 a.m. -- Victor Perez, Sungjae Im, Brendon Todd
  • 11:05 a.m. -- Lucas Glover, Corey Conners, CT Pan
  • 11:16 a.m. -- Brandt Snedeker, Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattananond
  • 11:27 a.m. -- Larry Mize, Andrew Landry, Lukas Michel
  • 11:38 a.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Lee Westwood, Kevin Na
  • 11:49 a.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Jason Kokrak, Henrik Stenson
  • 12:00 p.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Jason Day, Abel Gallegos
  • 12:11 p.m. -- Vijay Singh, Lanto Griffin, Tyler Duncan
  • 12:22 p.m. -- Mike Weir, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Matt Wallace

