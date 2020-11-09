2020 Masters weather forecast shows high chance of rain at Augusta National

The 2020 Masters weather forecast looks to include the chance of a lot of rain falling at Augusta National Golf Club, as a tropical system off Florida threatens to drop a lot of November rain.

The general weather forecast originally called for a chance of rain each day, but with Tropical Storm Eta hitting Florida on Monday and then moving up the coast, there will be more rain from the remnants of the stor. Rain is in the forecast on Wednesday and Thursday with a high chance of happening. Rain is possible on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, which could make the final run for the green jacket difficult.

The important thing to note is the rain chances on the weekend are lower, and the rainfall may be scattered compared to the thunderstorms expected on Wednesday and Thursday.

2020 Masters updated weather forecast