2020 Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown format: Cut rules, daily score resets

The 2020 Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown format has been announced for the second European Tour event played on the Mediterranean island nation at Aphrodite Hills.

The Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown field is comprised of 105 players, competing over 72 holes. Instead of making just the standard 36-hole cut, this event has a unique double cut and score resets to determine a winner.

Cyprus Showdown cut rules

At the Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown, the tournament starts with 105 players that will play two rounds. After 36 holes, the top 32 players and ties will advance to Saturday, and the scores will then be wiped.

With players starting from scratch on Saturday, the third round will be played with the top 32 players and ties. From the scores on Saturday, the top 16 players and ties will advance to Sunday's final round. Scores will be wiped for the Sunday final round.

In the final round, it's an 18-hole shootout, with the field starting from scratch. The player declared winner will be the one who shot the lowest score on Sunday.

The format promotes risk-taking because there is no lead over other players to hold onto, forcing players to try to score each day to advance. On the weekend, it's effectively a pair of Monday qualifiers.

In the event of a tie in points after 72 holes, the Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown playoff format becomes a sudden-death stroke-play affair, with the player earning the fewest strokes on a playoff hole advancing or winning the tournament. The Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown winner earns a two-season European Tour exemption.