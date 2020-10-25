2020 LPGA Drive On Championship (Reynolds Lake Oconee) final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 LPGA Drive On Championship (Reynolds Lake Oconee) final leaderboard is headed by winner Ally McDonald, who earned her first LPGA Tour win at Reynolds Lake Oconee's Great Waters Course in Greensboro, Ga.

McDonald held off a late-surging Danielle Kang to post 16-under 272 and earn that first win by a shot over one of the best players on the planet.

Bianca Pagdanganan finished alone in third, while Mina Harigae and Carlota Ciganda finished in a tie for fourth.

McDonald won the $195,000 winner's share of the $1,300,000 purse.

LPGA Drive On Championship (Reynolds Lake Oconee) recap notes

McDonald picks up the win in the 10th LPGA Tour event back since more than four months off from competition. This event was originally scheduled for the season.

This week the cut was made at 3-over 147 or better, with 78 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The LPGA Tour continues in three weeks with the Pelican Women's Championship in Belleair, Fla.

2020 LPGA Drive On Championship (Reynolds Lake Oconee) final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

