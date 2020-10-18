How much does it cost to play Shadow Creek Golf Course?

You've been watching the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek -- and you're wondering how much it costs to play Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas.

The answer? Such an incredible experience, as you'd imagine, is not cheap.

If you want to play Shadow Creek, you have to stay at an MGM Resorts-owned property in Las Vegas. That means a lot of Vegas resorts are eligible, including MGM Grand, Bellagio, New York New York, Aria, Mirage and Park MGM are among the options.

With a variety of hotels under the MGM International umbrella, you can gain access to Shadow Creek with a relatively low nightly rate at a hotel.

Then you can play Shadow Creek for just $600 per player, which is the approximately green fee. You're taken to Shadow Creek in a private limousine that picks you up and takes you to the property. From there, you get a personal concierge who will help you have the experience of a lifetime. That's all included in the rate, though you'll pay for your caddie separate from your green fee.

If money is no object or you want to guarantee yourself a spot at Shadow Creek, plunk down the money and just do it. It's an experience you'll never forget.