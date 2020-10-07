2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nev.

The betting favorite this week is Bryson DeChambeau, with the US Open champion coming in at 7-to-1 (+700) betting odds.

Webb Simpson is next best on the list at 12-to-1.

Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay are both at 16-to-1.

2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

Get a 100% welcome bonus with your first deposit at with BetDSI

This week, we have the rescheduled Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Vegas, the first of two consecutive PGA Tour events there. TPC Summerlin produces some fascinating events, and Bryson and Cantlay have dominated the last two years.

To see our hidden picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!

We recently nailed an 81-to-1 and a 40-to-1 shot on the European Tour, a 30-to-1 shot on the PGA Tour and a 19-to-1 shot on the Korn Ferry Tour!

For just $50 for 12 months, Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.

You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.

BECOME A MEMBER NOW

2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open betting odds: Outright winner