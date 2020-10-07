2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nev.
The betting favorite this week is Bryson DeChambeau, with the US Open champion coming in at 7-to-1 (+700) betting odds.
Webb Simpson is next best on the list at 12-to-1.
Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay are both at 16-to-1.
2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open tips, expert picks and futures bets
Get a 100% welcome bonus with your first deposit at with BetDSI
This week, we have the rescheduled Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Vegas, the first of two consecutive PGA Tour events there. TPC Summerlin produces some fascinating events, and Bryson and Cantlay have dominated the last two years.
To see our hidden picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!
We recently nailed an 81-to-1 and a 40-to-1 shot on the European Tour, a 30-to-1 shot on the PGA Tour and a 19-to-1 shot on the Korn Ferry Tour!
For just $50 for 12 months, Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.
You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.
2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open betting odds: Outright winner
- Bryson DeChambeau: +700
- Webb Simpson: +1200
- Patrick Cantlay: +1600
- Collin Morikawa: +1600
- Hideki Matsuyama: +2000
- Matthew Wolff: +2500
- Scottie Scheffler: +3000
- Harris English: +3000
- Jason Day: +3000
- Rickie Fowler: +3000
- Louis Oosthuizen: +3500
- Paul Casey: +4000
- Sungjae Im: +4000
- Sergio Garcia: +5000
- Jason Kokrak: +5000
- Joaquin Niemann: +5000
- Zach Johnson: +5000
- Russell Henley: +6000
- Kevin Na: +6000
- Abraham Ancer: +6000
- Will Zalatoris: +6000
- Cameron Davis: +6000
- Brian Harman: +6000
- Doc Redman: +6000
- Cameron Champ: +8000
- Charley Hoffman: +8000
- Keegan Bradley: +8000
- Matt Kuchar: +8000
- Denny McCarthy: +8000
- Cameron Smith: +8000
- Si Woo Kim: +8000
- J.T. Poston: +8000
- Sebastian Munoz: +8000
- Harold Varner III: +8000
- Chez Reavie: +8000
- Sam Burns: +8000
- Ryan Palmer: +8000
- Aaron Wise: +8000
- Kristoffer Ventura: +8000
- Luke List: +10000
- Emiliano Grillo: +10000
- Lanto Griffin: +10000
- Adam Hadwin: +10000
- Brendan Steele: +10000
- Charles Howell III: +10000
- Kevin Streelman: +10000
- Maverick McNealy: +10000
- James Hahn: +10000
- Byeong Hun An: +12500
- Brandt Snedeker: +12500
- Stewart Cink: +12500
- Pat Perez: +12500
- Dylan Frittelli: +12500
- Joel Dahmen: +12500
- Harry Higgs: +12500
- Henrik Norlander: +12500
- Talor Gooch: +12500
- Patrick Rodgers: +12500
- Francesco Molinari: +15000
- Rafael Cabrera Bello: +15000
- Charl Schwartzel: +15000
- Rory Sabbatini: +15000
- Tom Lewis: +15000
- Chesson Hadley: +15000
- Tyler Duncan: +15000
- Carlos Ortiz: +15000
- Adam Schenk: +15000
- Tyler McCumber: +15000
- Russell Knox: +15000
- Sepp Straka: +15000
- Tom Hoge: +15000
- Cameron Tringale: +15000
- Brian Stuard: +15000
- Kyle Stanley: +15000
- Hudson Swafford: +20000
- Scott Piercy: +20000
- Xinjun Zhang: +20000
- Danny Lee: +20000
- Matthew NeSmith: +20000
- Beau Hossler: +20000
- Scott Stallings: +20000
- Max Homa: +20000
- Mark Hubbard: +20000
- Peter Malnati: +20000
- Justin Suh: +20000
- Nick Watney: +25000
- MJ Daffue: +25000
- Jason Dufner: +25000
- Martin Laird: +25000
- J.B. Holmes: +25000
- Sam Ryder: +25000
- Richy Werenski: +25000
- Will Gordon: +25000
- Kevin Chappell: +25000
- Matt Jones: +25000
- Troy Merritt: +25000
- Nick Taylor: +25000
- Keith Mitchell: +30000
- Jimmy Walker: +30000
- Brice Garnett: +30000
- Ryan Armour: +30000
- Patton Kizzire: +30000
- Robby Shelton: +30000
- Wyndham Clark: +30000
- C.T. Pan: +30000
- Sean O'Hair: +30000
- Andrew Landry: +30000
- Camilo Villegas: +30000
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee: +30000
- Scott Harrington: +30000
- Nate Lashley: +30000
- Austin Cook: +40000
- Bo Hoag: +40000
- Vaughn Taylor: +40000
- William McGirt: +40000
- Bronson Burgoon: +40000
- Andrew Putnam: +50000
- Kevin Tway: +50000
- Parker Coody: +50000
- Graham DeLaet: +50000
- Jamie Lovemark: +50000
- Sung Kang: +50000
- Scott Brown: +50000
- Luke Donald: +50000
- John Huh: +50000
- Fabian Gomez: +50000
- Michael Gligic: +50000
- Brian Gay: +60000
- K.J. Choi: +100000
- Satoshi Kodaira: +100000
- Hunter Mahan: +100000
- Ted Potter Jr: +100000
- Zac Blair: +100000
- D.A. Points: +100000
- Greg Chalmers: +100000
- Bo Van Pelt: +100000
- Michael Kim: +100000
- Smylie Kaufman: +100000
- Spencer Levin: +100000
- Kevin Stadler: +200000
- Martin Trainer: +200000
- Craig Hocknull: +200000
- Matt Wilson: +200000
- George Markham: +200000