2020 BMW PGA Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 BMW PGA Championship betting odds have been released for the European Tour event at Wentworth Club in Virginia Water, England.

The betting favorites this week are Patrick Reed and Tommy Fleetwood, with both coming in at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds.

Tyrrell Hatton, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose are all at 16-to-1.

Erik van Rooyen and Thomas Pieters are both on 25-to-1.

2020 BMW PGA Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

Get a 100% welcome bonus with your first deposit at with BetDSI

This week, we have the rescheduled BMW PGA Championship in England, the flagship event of the European Tour and final event of the second UK swing. It's a solid field with the same purse as last week in Scotland.

To see our hidden picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!

We recently nailed an 81-to-1 and a 40-to-1 shot on the European Tour, a 30-to-1 shot on the PGA Tour and a 19-to-1 shot on the Korn Ferry Tour!

For just $50 for 12 months, Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.

You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.

BECOME A MEMBER NOW

2020 BMW PGA Championship betting odds: Outright winner