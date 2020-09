In his first-ever travel vlog, Ryan Ballengee takes you to Primland and its Highland Course in Meadows of Dan, Virginia. With a unique design, incredible views and fun risk-reward opportunities, this mountain course will blow you away. Then you get to your room at the incredible lodge, where the accommodations, staff and food will make you feel wonderful.

