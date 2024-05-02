Tiger Woods accepts special exemption into 2024 US Open at Pinehurst No. 2

Tiger Woods has accepted a special exemption to compete in the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina, the USGA announced.

Woods is a three-time US Open champion (2000, 2002 and 2008), has won nine total USGA championships (three US Junior amateur titles and three US Amateur titles, all consecutive). He has a USGA match play record of 42-3 -- a mark likely never to be matched.

However, Woods' five-year US Open exemption for winning the 2019 Masters ran out in 2023, and Woods was unable to play in the event after having surgery to alleviate plantar fasciitis. In face, Woods has not played in the US Open since the September 2020 championship at Winged Foot Golf Club. With injuries from his February 2021 single-car wreck outside of Los Angeles, Woods was unable to compete in 2021 and 2022.

“The U.S. Open, our national championship, is a truly special event for our game and one that has helped define my career,” said Woods. “I’m honored to receive this exemption and could not be more excited for the opportunity to compete in this year’s U.S. Open, especially at Pinehurst, a venue that means so much to the game.”

This will mark Woods' 23rd US Open appearance. He finished second at Pinehurst No. 2 in 2005, two shots behind surprise winner Michael Campbell.

“The story of the U.S. Open could not be written without Tiger Woods,” said USGA Chief Championships Officer John Bodenhamer. “From his 15-stroke victory at Pebble Beach in 2000 to his inspiring win on a broken leg at Torrey Pines in 2008, this championship is simply better when Tiger is in the field, and his accomplishments in the game undoubtedly made this an easy decision for our special exemption committee.”

Woods last competed on the PGA Tour at the Masters, where he set the solo record for the most consecutive cuts made at Augusta National Golf Club.