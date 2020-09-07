2020 Four Winds Invitational final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
2020 Four Winds Invitational final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

09/07/2020 at 9:34 am
The 2020 Four Winds Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Kim Kaufman, who won the Symetra Tour event at Blacktorn Golf Club in South Bend, Ind.

Kaufman won the 54-hole event by a shot over Robyn Choi, closing with 3-under 69 to win on 11-under 205. Bailey Tardy finished alone in third on 8-under total.

Lucy Ti and Samantha Wagner finished tied for fourth place on 5-under total.

Kaufman won the $22,500 winner's share of the $150,000 purse.

Four Winds Invitational recap notes

Kaufman picks up the win in the fourth Symetra Tour event back since more than four months off from competition. This event was originally scheduled for the season.

The Rolex Rankings awards 3 points to the winner of the event.

This week the cut was made at 5-over 149 or better, with 74 players getting through to the final round.

The Symetra Tour season resumes in three weeks, with the IOA Classic in Florida.

2020 Four Winds Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Kim Kaufman -11 67 69 69 205 $22,500
2 Robyn Choi -10 69 70 67 206 $13,978
3 Bailey Tardy -8 70 72 66 208 $10,174
T4 Lucy Li -5 73 69 69 211 $7,140
T4 Samantha Wagner -5 72 67 72 211 $7,140
T6 Karoline Stormo -4 74 69 69 212 $4,258
T6 Cheyenne Woods -4 71 72 69 212 $4,258
T6 Hira Naveed -4 69 70 73 212 $4,258
T6 Lauren Coughlin -4 69 68 75 212 $4,258
T10 Malene Krolboll Hansen -2 75 69 70 214 $3,083
T10 Andrea Wong -2 70 73 71 214 $3,083
T12 Isi Gabsa -1 75 72 68 215 $2,413
T12 Vicky Hurst -1 75 71 69 215 $2,413
T12 Emily Penttila -1 74 70 71 215 $2,413
T12 Elizabeth Prior -1 73 71 71 215 $2,413
T12 Natalie Srinivasan -1 72 72 71 215 $2,413
T12 Laetitia Beck -1 72 71 72 215 $2,413
T18 Taylor Totland E 76 72 68 216 $1,904
T18 Allison Emrey E 73 72 71 216 $1,904
T18 Maggie Ashmore E 71 73 72 216 $1,904
T18 Sierra Sims E 71 72 73 216 $1,904
T22 Paula Reto 1 78 70 69 217 $1,577
T22 Lori Beth Adams 1 77 70 70 217 $1,577
T22 Britney Yada 1 74 72 71 217 $1,577
T22 Michaela Finn 1 75 70 72 217 $1,577
T22 Ruixin Liu 1 73 72 72 217 $1,577
T22 Maddie McCrary 1 73 71 73 217 $1,577
T22 Savannah Vilaubi 1 69 74 74 217 $1,577
T29 Dorsey Addicks 2 77 71 70 218 $1,247
T29 Matilda Castren 2 73 73 72 218 $1,247
T29 Fatima Fernandez Cano 2 73 73 72 218 $1,247
T29 Lilia Vu 2 73 73 72 218 $1,247
T29 Kristy McPherson 2 71 75 72 218 $1,247
T29 Laura Wearn 2 70 75 73 218 $1,247
T35 Shasta Averyhardt 3 77 72 70 219 $985
T35 Riley Rennell 3 75 74 70 219 $985
T35 Julie Aime 3 73 74 72 219 $985
T35 Kristin Coleman 3 74 72 73 219 $985
T35 Nannette Hill 3 71 75 73 219 $985
T35 Maddie Luitwieler 3 71 74 74 219 $985
T35 Casey Danielson 3 71 72 76 219 $985
T42 Janie Jackson 4 70 79 71 220 $761
T42 Jessica Welch 4 74 74 72 220 $761
T42 Samantha Troyanovich 4 73 75 72 220 $761
T42 Sophia Schubert 4 75 72 73 220 $761
T42 Karah Sanford 4 72 75 73 220 $761
T42 Ana Belac 4 71 76 73 220 $761
T42 Maddie Szeryk 4 73 73 74 220 $761
T42 Michelle Piyapattra 4 69 77 74 220 $761
T50 Jaclyn Lee 5 77 72 72 221 $618
T50 Julienne Soo 5 75 74 72 221 $618
T50 Binny Lee 5 74 74 73 221 $618
T50 Min-G Kim 5 71 77 73 221 $618
T50 Anna Redding 5 74 72 75 221 $618
T50 Min A Yoon 5 72 74 75 221 $618
T56 Alexa Pano (a) 6 73 75 74 222 $0
T56 Alazne Urizar Zapata 6 71 77 74 222 $550
T56 Madison Pressel 6 72 75 75 222 $550
T56 Dewi Weber 6 76 69 77 222 $550
T60 Dylan Kim 7 77 72 74 223 $502
T60 Bethany Wu 7 74 75 74 223 $502
T60 Alivia Brown 7 72 77 74 223 $502
T60 Katie Yoo 7 73 74 76 223 $502
T64 Leslie Cloots 8 76 73 75 224 $470
T64 Krystal Quihuis 8 74 75 75 224 $470
T64 Veronica Felibert 8 76 72 76 224 $470
T64 Elise Bradley 8 68 80 76 224 $470
T68 Erin Harper 9 75 74 76 225 $447
T68 Allie White 9 74 75 76 225 $447
T70 Gabby Lemieux 10 77 72 77 226 $430
T70 Sarah Hoffman 10 72 77 77 226 $430
T70 Maria Balcazar 10 74 73 79 226 $430
73 Emily Rymer 12 76 73 79 228 $421
74 Roberta Liti 15 77 71 83 231 $417
