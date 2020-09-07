2020 Four Winds Invitational final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Four Winds Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Kim Kaufman, who won the Symetra Tour event at Blacktorn Golf Club in South Bend, Ind.
Kaufman won the 54-hole event by a shot over Robyn Choi, closing with 3-under 69 to win on 11-under 205. Bailey Tardy finished alone in third on 8-under total.
Lucy Ti and Samantha Wagner finished tied for fourth place on 5-under total.
Kaufman won the $22,500 winner's share of the $150,000 purse.
Four Winds Invitational recap notes
Kaufman picks up the win in the fourth Symetra Tour event back since more than four months off from competition. This event was originally scheduled for the season.
The Rolex Rankings awards 3 points to the winner of the event.
This week the cut was made at 5-over 149 or better, with 74 players getting through to the final round.
The Symetra Tour season resumes in three weeks, with the IOA Classic in Florida.
2020 Four Winds Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Kim Kaufman
|-11
|67
|69
|69
|205
|$22,500
|2
|Robyn Choi
|-10
|69
|70
|67
|206
|$13,978
|3
|Bailey Tardy
|-8
|70
|72
|66
|208
|$10,174
|T4
|Lucy Li
|-5
|73
|69
|69
|211
|$7,140
|T4
|Samantha Wagner
|-5
|72
|67
|72
|211
|$7,140
|T6
|Karoline Stormo
|-4
|74
|69
|69
|212
|$4,258
|T6
|Cheyenne Woods
|-4
|71
|72
|69
|212
|$4,258
|T6
|Hira Naveed
|-4
|69
|70
|73
|212
|$4,258
|T6
|Lauren Coughlin
|-4
|69
|68
|75
|212
|$4,258
|T10
|Malene Krolboll Hansen
|-2
|75
|69
|70
|214
|$3,083
|T10
|Andrea Wong
|-2
|70
|73
|71
|214
|$3,083
|T12
|Isi Gabsa
|-1
|75
|72
|68
|215
|$2,413
|T12
|Vicky Hurst
|-1
|75
|71
|69
|215
|$2,413
|T12
|Emily Penttila
|-1
|74
|70
|71
|215
|$2,413
|T12
|Elizabeth Prior
|-1
|73
|71
|71
|215
|$2,413
|T12
|Natalie Srinivasan
|-1
|72
|72
|71
|215
|$2,413
|T12
|Laetitia Beck
|-1
|72
|71
|72
|215
|$2,413
|T18
|Taylor Totland
|E
|76
|72
|68
|216
|$1,904
|T18
|Allison Emrey
|E
|73
|72
|71
|216
|$1,904
|T18
|Maggie Ashmore
|E
|71
|73
|72
|216
|$1,904
|T18
|Sierra Sims
|E
|71
|72
|73
|216
|$1,904
|T22
|Paula Reto
|1
|78
|70
|69
|217
|$1,577
|T22
|Lori Beth Adams
|1
|77
|70
|70
|217
|$1,577
|T22
|Britney Yada
|1
|74
|72
|71
|217
|$1,577
|T22
|Michaela Finn
|1
|75
|70
|72
|217
|$1,577
|T22
|Ruixin Liu
|1
|73
|72
|72
|217
|$1,577
|T22
|Maddie McCrary
|1
|73
|71
|73
|217
|$1,577
|T22
|Savannah Vilaubi
|1
|69
|74
|74
|217
|$1,577
|T29
|Dorsey Addicks
|2
|77
|71
|70
|218
|$1,247
|T29
|Matilda Castren
|2
|73
|73
|72
|218
|$1,247
|T29
|Fatima Fernandez Cano
|2
|73
|73
|72
|218
|$1,247
|T29
|Lilia Vu
|2
|73
|73
|72
|218
|$1,247
|T29
|Kristy McPherson
|2
|71
|75
|72
|218
|$1,247
|T29
|Laura Wearn
|2
|70
|75
|73
|218
|$1,247
|T35
|Shasta Averyhardt
|3
|77
|72
|70
|219
|$985
|T35
|Riley Rennell
|3
|75
|74
|70
|219
|$985
|T35
|Julie Aime
|3
|73
|74
|72
|219
|$985
|T35
|Kristin Coleman
|3
|74
|72
|73
|219
|$985
|T35
|Nannette Hill
|3
|71
|75
|73
|219
|$985
|T35
|Maddie Luitwieler
|3
|71
|74
|74
|219
|$985
|T35
|Casey Danielson
|3
|71
|72
|76
|219
|$985
|T42
|Janie Jackson
|4
|70
|79
|71
|220
|$761
|T42
|Jessica Welch
|4
|74
|74
|72
|220
|$761
|T42
|Samantha Troyanovich
|4
|73
|75
|72
|220
|$761
|T42
|Sophia Schubert
|4
|75
|72
|73
|220
|$761
|T42
|Karah Sanford
|4
|72
|75
|73
|220
|$761
|T42
|Ana Belac
|4
|71
|76
|73
|220
|$761
|T42
|Maddie Szeryk
|4
|73
|73
|74
|220
|$761
|T42
|Michelle Piyapattra
|4
|69
|77
|74
|220
|$761
|T50
|Jaclyn Lee
|5
|77
|72
|72
|221
|$618
|T50
|Julienne Soo
|5
|75
|74
|72
|221
|$618
|T50
|Binny Lee
|5
|74
|74
|73
|221
|$618
|T50
|Min-G Kim
|5
|71
|77
|73
|221
|$618
|T50
|Anna Redding
|5
|74
|72
|75
|221
|$618
|T50
|Min A Yoon
|5
|72
|74
|75
|221
|$618
|T56
|Alexa Pano (a)
|6
|73
|75
|74
|222
|$0
|T56
|Alazne Urizar Zapata
|6
|71
|77
|74
|222
|$550
|T56
|Madison Pressel
|6
|72
|75
|75
|222
|$550
|T56
|Dewi Weber
|6
|76
|69
|77
|222
|$550
|T60
|Dylan Kim
|7
|77
|72
|74
|223
|$502
|T60
|Bethany Wu
|7
|74
|75
|74
|223
|$502
|T60
|Alivia Brown
|7
|72
|77
|74
|223
|$502
|T60
|Katie Yoo
|7
|73
|74
|76
|223
|$502
|T64
|Leslie Cloots
|8
|76
|73
|75
|224
|$470
|T64
|Krystal Quihuis
|8
|74
|75
|75
|224
|$470
|T64
|Veronica Felibert
|8
|76
|72
|76
|224
|$470
|T64
|Elise Bradley
|8
|68
|80
|76
|224
|$470
|T68
|Erin Harper
|9
|75
|74
|76
|225
|$447
|T68
|Allie White
|9
|74
|75
|76
|225
|$447
|T70
|Gabby Lemieux
|10
|77
|72
|77
|226
|$430
|T70
|Sarah Hoffman
|10
|72
|77
|77
|226
|$430
|T70
|Maria Balcazar
|10
|74
|73
|79
|226
|$430
|73
|Emily Rymer
|12
|76
|73
|79
|228
|$421
|74
|Roberta Liti
|15
|77
|71
|83
|231
|$417