Tiger Woods and Rafael Nadal collaborated on a pair of Nike tennis shoes

Tiger Woods is a big tennis fan, and he's a huge fan of one of the all-time greats, Rafael Nadal. Woods has come up to Flushing Meadows to watch the US Open on a number of occasions, sitting in the stands at Arthur Ashe Court to root on Nadal, sometimes with his children alongside.

Now the two greats have collaborated on a new Nike tennis shoe. The NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor Cage 4 shoes are designed for durability and the all-out nature with which Nadal plays tennis.

The outsole's durability in guaranteed for six months, which seems a big deal in the tennis world. Treads on the outsole have been extended seamlessly up into the medial side of the upper, which helps with traction and stability while also concealing the laces so they don't fray while running all over the court. A lateral side frame creates stability needed when running and stopping.

The outsole was designed for controlled slides, like Nadal does so masterfully on clay and hard courts, to allow for quick gripping when stopping power is needed. A Zoom Air unit in the forefoot offers cushioning.

Nadal and Woods put their design ideas into the shoes, which are black and features the Nadal logo on the tongue of the right shoe, while Woods' TW logo is on the left shoe's tongue.

The NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor Cage 4 tennis shoes are available for $150 per pair.

