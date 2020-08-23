2020 AIG Women’s Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 AIG Women's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Sophia Popov, who turned in an incredible performance to win her first LPGA title at Roya Troon in Troon, Scotland.
Popov, who had no LPGA status going into the event and was ranked No. 304 in the Rolex Rankings, shot a final round of 3-under 68 to pick up her first major title with a two-shot win over Jasmine Suwannapurra on 7-under 277.
Minjee Lee finished third on 3-under total, with Inbee Park the only other player to finish under par at 1 under par.
Austin Ernst was the highest-finishing American, alone in fifth place at even par.
Popov won the $675,000 winner's share of the $5,500,000 purse.
AIG Women's Open recap notes
Popov picks up the win in the fourth LPGA Tour event back since more than four months off from competition. This event was originally scheduled for the season.
This week the cut was made at 9-over 151 or better, with 74 players getting through to the final rounds.
The LPGA Tour continues next week with the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Ark.
2020 AIG Women's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Sophia Popov
|-7
|70
|72
|67
|68
|277
|$675,000
|2
|Jasmine Suwannapura
|-5
|71
|72
|69
|67
|279
|$407,926
|3
|Minjee Lee
|-3
|74
|69
|69
|69
|281
|$295,468
|4
|Inbee Park
|-1
|77
|69
|71
|66
|283
|$228,194
|5
|Austin Ernst
|E
|72
|70
|72
|70
|284
|$183,349
|6
|Momoko Ueda
|1
|75
|75
|68
|67
|285
|$149,712
|T7
|Andrea Lee
|2
|74
|73
|70
|69
|286
|$105,426
|T7
|In Gee Chun
|2
|72
|75
|70
|69
|286
|$105,426
|T7
|Jennifer Song
|2
|74
|74
|68
|70
|286
|$105,426
|T7
|Caroline Masson
|2
|72
|74
|68
|72
|286
|$105,426
|T11
|Ashleigh Buhai
|3
|74
|73
|72
|68
|287
|$77,057
|T11
|Kristen Gillman
|3
|75
|72
|68
|72
|287
|$77,057
|T11
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|3
|71
|72
|72
|72
|287
|$77,057
|T14
|Marina Alex
|4
|70
|79
|72
|67
|288
|$60,240
|T14
|Angela Stanford
|4
|73
|74
|73
|68
|288
|$60,240
|T14
|Nelly Korda
|4
|72
|72
|73
|71
|288
|$60,240
|T14
|Cydney Clanton
|4
|74
|73
|69
|72
|288
|$60,240
|T14
|Lydia Ko
|4
|72
|71
|72
|73
|288
|$60,240
|T19
|Lizette Salas
|5
|73
|74
|72
|70
|289
|$49,926
|T19
|Brittany Altomare
|5
|77
|72
|69
|71
|289
|$49,926
|T19
|Lindsey Weaver
|5
|71
|72
|71
|75
|289
|$49,926
|T22
|Ally McDonald
|6
|74
|75
|75
|66
|290
|$41,276
|T22
|Haru Nomura
|6
|74
|70
|76
|70
|290
|$41,276
|T22
|Caroline Inglis
|6
|75
|71
|73
|71
|290
|$41,276
|T22
|Alena Sharp
|6
|71
|74
|73
|72
|290
|$41,276
|T22
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|6
|73
|74
|70
|73
|290
|$41,276
|T22
|Megan Khang
|6
|75
|70
|72
|73
|290
|$41,276
|T22
|Katherine Kirk
|6
|72
|77
|67
|74
|290
|$41,276
|T29
|Alison Lee
|7
|72
|77
|72
|70
|291
|$33,556
|T29
|Hannah Green
|7
|75
|72
|73
|71
|291
|$33,556
|T29
|Dani Holmqvist
|7
|71
|70
|77
|73
|291
|$33,556
|T32
|Danielle Kang
|8
|76
|74
|75
|67
|292
|$27,149
|T32
|Mi Hyang Lee
|8
|76
|71
|77
|68
|292
|$27,149
|T32
|Jing Yan
|8
|77
|73
|71
|71
|292
|$27,149
|T32
|Elizabeth Szokol
|8
|72
|74
|74
|72
|292
|$27,149
|T32
|Yealimi Noh
|8
|72
|73
|73
|74
|292
|$27,149
|T32
|Lee-Anne Pace
|8
|71
|74
|73
|74
|292
|$27,149
|T32
|Anna Nordqvist
|8
|71
|74
|73
|74
|292
|$27,149
|T39
|Stephanie Meadow
|9
|75
|75
|72
|71
|293
|$20,326
|T39
|Perrine Delacour
|9
|75
|74
|73
|71
|293
|$20,326
|T39
|Dana Finkelstein
|9
|77
|71
|72
|73
|293
|$20,326
|T39
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|9
|73
|75
|72
|73
|293
|$20,326
|T39
|Mel Reid
|9
|78
|73
|68
|74
|293
|$20,326
|T39
|Azahara Munoz
|9
|74
|75
|70
|74
|293
|$20,326
|T45
|Pernilla Lindberg
|10
|75
|75
|74
|70
|294
|$15,728
|T45
|Laura Fuenfstueck
|10
|73
|78
|72
|71
|294
|$15,728
|T45
|Georgia Hall
|10
|73
|76
|74
|71
|294
|$15,728
|T45
|Amy Olson
|10
|67
|81
|75
|71
|294
|$15,728
|T45
|Cheyenne Knight
|10
|76
|75
|71
|72
|294
|$15,728
|T45
|Anne van Dam
|10
|77
|72
|73
|72
|294
|$15,728
|T51
|Amy Yang
|11
|73
|76
|75
|71
|295
|$12,702
|T51
|Carlota Ciganda
|11
|77
|74
|71
|73
|295
|$12,702
|T51
|Bronte Law
|11
|80
|70
|72
|73
|295
|$12,702
|T51
|Celine Herbin
|11
|74
|75
|73
|73
|295
|$12,702
|T51
|Jenny Shin
|11
|77
|73
|69
|76
|295
|$12,702
|T56
|Felicity Johnson
|12
|76
|74
|77
|69
|296
|$10,907
|T56
|Julieta Granada
|12
|77
|73
|76
|70
|296
|$10,907
|T56
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|12
|77
|73
|70
|76
|296
|$10,907
|T59
|Gaby Lopez
|13
|71
|80
|75
|71
|297
|$9,384
|T59
|Angel Yin
|13
|75
|74
|77
|71
|297
|$9,384
|T59
|Morgan Pressel
|13
|77
|74
|71
|75
|297
|$9,384
|T59
|Catriona Matthew
|13
|71
|76
|74
|76
|297
|$9,384
|T59
|Nuria Iturrioz
|13
|71
|74
|74
|78
|297
|$9,384
|T64
|Dottie Ardina
|14
|78
|73
|76
|71
|298
|$8,217
|T64
|Maria Fernanda Torres
|14
|76
|72
|79
|71
|298
|$8,217
|T64
|Nasa Hataoka
|14
|74
|77
|75
|72
|298
|$8,217
|T64
|Emma Talley
|14
|77
|73
|74
|74
|298
|$8,217
|T64
|Becky Morgan
|14
|74
|73
|74
|77
|298
|$8,217
|69
|Sandra Gal
|15
|74
|74
|78
|73
|299
|$7,544
|70
|Sarah Jane Smith
|17
|78
|73
|72
|78
|301
|$7,321
|71
|Johanna Gustavsson
|18
|73
|75
|84
|70
|302
|$5,546
|T72
|Camilla Lennarth
|19
|75
|76
|78
|74
|303
|$5,358
|T72
|Stephanie Kyriacou
|19
|73
|78
|78
|74
|303
|$5,358
|74
|Michele Thomson
|22
|73
|77
|80
|76
|306
|$5,171