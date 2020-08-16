Tiger Woods’ son Charlie won a US Kids Golf event by 5 shots

Tiger Woods' 11-year-old son, Charlie, has proven himself to be one heck of a golfer.

On occasion, the Big Cat has traveled to tournaments with his son to watch him play in person, including caddying for his son in some events. While Tiger can't be on the bag for every one of Charlie's tournaments, the knowledge Woods has passed down to his son about the game is no doubt a huge help. It's showing up in the results.

In an Aug. 9 US Kids Golf-sanctioned event at Hammock Creek Golf Club in Palm City, Fla., Charlie Woods won the nine-hole event in the boys 11-year-old division with a 3-under 33 on the 2,467-yard course. It was a clean card, with three birdies and no bogeys.

Charlie Woods mowed down some kids last weekend in a local US Kids Golf event in Florida. Shot 3-under 33 for 9 holes to win by 5! pic.twitter.com/d6hjL2aJWL — Ryan Ballengee (@RyanBallengee) August 16, 2020

Woods has said he wished he had his son's mechanics and flexibility.

“I wish I had his move,” said Woods to GolfTV. “I analyze his swing all the time. I wish I could rotate like that and turn my head like that and do some of those positions, but those days are long gone, and I have to relive them through him.”

Last month, Woods told GolfTV his son was getting more serious about the game.

“He’s starting to get into it,” Woods said. “He’s starting to understand how to play. He’s asking me the right questions. I’ve kept it competitive with his par, so it’s been just an absolute blast to go out there and just, you know, be with him. It reminds me so much of me and my dad growing up.”

"I wish I had his move."@TigerWoods talks about coaching his son Charlie and what they’re working on. Watch the full video: https://t.co/fMDSsqfkdZ pic.twitter.com/igqkP2v4Tn — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) July 10, 2020

Woods even said earlier in the spring he had been having nightly putting contests with his son -- with a day in possession of Woods' Masters green jacket on the line.

“The fact that he has been able to earn it off of me, there’s no wins that are given in this family,” said Woods. “It’s been fun to see him tease me about beating me. He said, ‘It’s where it belongs.’”

Obviously Charlie Woods has some talent, and this is a really cool thing the Woods family can do together. However, Woods isn't concerned with his son taking his game to the same heights as he's done.

“It’s all on him. I wanted it at a very, very early age. I wanted to compete and play in this game," Woods said. "That’s on him and whether he wants it or not.”